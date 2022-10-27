Lirik Lagu Ivy - Frank Ocean dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ivy - Frank Ocean



I thought that I was dreamin' when you said you love me

The start of nothin'

I had no chance to prepare, I couldn't see you comin'

The start of nothin'

Ooh, I could hate you now

It's quite alright to hate me now

When we both know that deep down

The feeling still deep down is good



If I could see through walls, I could see you're faking

If you could see my thoughts, you would see our faces

Safe in my rental like an armored truck back then

We didn't give a fuck back then

I ain't a kid no more

We'll never be those kids again

We'd drive to Syd's

Had the X6 back then, back then

No matter what I did, my waves wouldn't dip back then

Everything sucked back then, we were friends



I thought that I was dreamin' when you said you love me

The start of nothin'

I had no chance to prepare, I couldn't see you comin'

The start of nothin'

Ooh, I could hate you now

It's quite alright to hate me now

But we both know that deep down

The feeling still deep down is good



In the halls of your hotel

Arm around my shoulder so I could tell

How much I meant to you, meant it sincere back then

We had time to kill back then

You ain't a kid no more, we'll never be those kids again

It's not the same, ivory's illegal, don't you remember?



I broke your heart last week

You'll probably feel better by the weekend

Still remember, had you going crazy

Screamin' my name, the feeling deep down is good



I thought that I was dreamin' when you said you love me

The start of nothin'

Had no chance to prepare, couldn't see you comin'

And we started from nothin'

Ooh, I could hate you now

It's alright to hate me now

We both know that deep down

The feeling still deep down is good



All the things I didn't mean to say, I didn't mean to do

There were things you didn't need to say, did you mean to? Mean to?

I've been dreamin' of you, dreamin' of you

I've been dreamin' of you, dreamin' of you

I've been dreamin', dreamin'



Credit



Produser: Om’Mas Keith, Frank Ocean & Rostam

Penulis: Malay & Frank Ocean

Album: Blonde

Genre: R&B Soul



Fakta di balik lagu



Ivy dirilis oleh Frank Ocean pada 20 Agustus 2016 dan merupakan sekuel dari lagu Thinkin' Bout You yang dirilis pada April 2012 lalu.



Dalam wawancara dengan New York Times, Frank mengaku melakukan perubahan pada suaranya agar terdengar lebih muda pada lagu ini agar lebih sesuai dengan emosi cinta pada masa muda.



Lagu itu dipercaya mengisahkan tentang cinta pertama sang musisi, sebagaimana pernah ia jelaskan dalam surat terbuka di Tumblr miliknya pada 2012.



Makna judul



Diyakini secara luas, Ivy merujuk kepada sebuah tanaman parasit yang merambat pada pohon-pohon di sekitarnya.



Dalam konteks lagu, ivy merupakan cerminan dari hubungan yang gagal ketika Frank merenungkan kembali hubungan tersebut dan berbagai kesalahannya.



Makna lagu



Frank dan orang yang dirujuk pada lagu ini tampaknya telah tumbuh dan berpisah.



Ketika pasangannya mengatakan bahwa ia mencintai Frank, Frank pun menjadi kewalahan karena ia tidak siap secara emosional.



Bak truk yang dilapisi baja, dinding emosional yang dibangun Frank ketika ia masih muda sulit untuk dilewati. Itulah mengapa Frank tidak membiarkan pasangannya masuk sepenuhnya ke dalam hidupnya.



Meskipun Frank merasa lebih aman, itulah alasan mengapa hubungan keduanya berakhir.



Kendati demikian, Frank menegaskan bahwa hubungan mereka berharga dan kenangannya patut untuk disimpan.



Diketahui, Ivy memulai debutnya di peringkat ke-80 di Billboard Hot 100 pada chart 10 September 2016. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***