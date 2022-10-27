Lirik Lagu Ivy - Frank Ocean dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ivy - Frank Ocean
I thought that I was dreamin' when you said you love me
The start of nothin'
I had no chance to prepare, I couldn't see you comin'
The start of nothin'
Ooh, I could hate you now
It's quite alright to hate me now
When we both know that deep down
The feeling still deep down is good
If I could see through walls, I could see you're faking
If you could see my thoughts, you would see our faces
Safe in my rental like an armored truck back then
We didn't give a fuck back then
I ain't a kid no more
We'll never be those kids again
We'd drive to Syd's
Had the X6 back then, back then
No matter what I did, my waves wouldn't dip back then
Everything sucked back then, we were friends
I thought that I was dreamin' when you said you love me
The start of nothin'
I had no chance to prepare, I couldn't see you comin'
The start of nothin'
Ooh, I could hate you now
It's quite alright to hate me now
But we both know that deep down
The feeling still deep down is good
In the halls of your hotel
Arm around my shoulder so I could tell
How much I meant to you, meant it sincere back then
We had time to kill back then
You ain't a kid no more, we'll never be those kids again
It's not the same, ivory's illegal, don't you remember?
I broke your heart last week
You'll probably feel better by the weekend
Still remember, had you going crazy
Screamin' my name, the feeling deep down is good
I thought that I was dreamin' when you said you love me
The start of nothin'
Had no chance to prepare, couldn't see you comin'
And we started from nothin'
Ooh, I could hate you now
It's alright to hate me now
We both know that deep down
The feeling still deep down is good
All the things I didn't mean to say, I didn't mean to do
There were things you didn't need to say, did you mean to? Mean to?
I've been dreamin' of you, dreamin' of you
I've been dreamin' of you, dreamin' of you
I've been dreamin', dreamin'
Credit
Produser: Om’Mas Keith, Frank Ocean & Rostam
Penulis: Malay & Frank Ocean
Album: Blonde
Genre: R&B Soul
Fakta di balik lagu
Ivy dirilis oleh Frank Ocean pada 20 Agustus 2016 dan merupakan sekuel dari lagu Thinkin' Bout You yang dirilis pada April 2012 lalu.
Dalam wawancara dengan New York Times, Frank mengaku melakukan perubahan pada suaranya agar terdengar lebih muda pada lagu ini agar lebih sesuai dengan emosi cinta pada masa muda.
Lagu itu dipercaya mengisahkan tentang cinta pertama sang musisi, sebagaimana pernah ia jelaskan dalam surat terbuka di Tumblr miliknya pada 2012.
Makna judul
Diyakini secara luas, Ivy merujuk kepada sebuah tanaman parasit yang merambat pada pohon-pohon di sekitarnya.
Dalam konteks lagu, ivy merupakan cerminan dari hubungan yang gagal ketika Frank merenungkan kembali hubungan tersebut dan berbagai kesalahannya.
Makna lagu
Frank dan orang yang dirujuk pada lagu ini tampaknya telah tumbuh dan berpisah.
Ketika pasangannya mengatakan bahwa ia mencintai Frank, Frank pun menjadi kewalahan karena ia tidak siap secara emosional.
Bak truk yang dilapisi baja, dinding emosional yang dibangun Frank ketika ia masih muda sulit untuk dilewati. Itulah mengapa Frank tidak membiarkan pasangannya masuk sepenuhnya ke dalam hidupnya.
Meskipun Frank merasa lebih aman, itulah alasan mengapa hubungan keduanya berakhir.
Kendati demikian, Frank menegaskan bahwa hubungan mereka berharga dan kenangannya patut untuk disimpan.
Diketahui, Ivy memulai debutnya di peringkat ke-80 di Billboard Hot 100 pada chart 10 September 2016. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
