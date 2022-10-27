Lirik Lagu Novacane - Frank Ocean dan Fakta di Baliknya

Novacane - Frank Ocean



I think I started something

I got what I wanted

Did-didn't I can't feel nothing, superhuman

Even when I'm fucking, Viagra popping

Every single record, autotuning

Zero emotion, muted emotion

Pitch corrected, computed emotion, uh-huh



I blame it on the model broad with the Hollywood smile, ow

Stripper booty and a rack like wow

Brain like Berkeley

Met her at Coachella

I went to see Jigga, she went to see Z Trip, perfect

I took a seat on the ice cold lawn

She handed me a ice blue bong, whatever

She said she wanna be a dentist really badly

She's in school paying

For tuition, doing porn in the Valley

At least you workin'

But, girl, I can't feel my face

What are we smoking anyway?

She said, "Don't let the high go to waste"

But can you taste a little taste?



Novacane, baby, baby

Novacane, baby, I want you

Fuck me good, fuck me long, fuck me numb

Love me now, when I'm gone, love me none

Love me none, love me none

Numb, numb, numb, numb



Sink full of dishes, pacin' in the kitchen

Cocaine for breakfast, yikes

Bed full of women, flip on a tripod

Little red light on shootin'

I'm feelin' like Stanley Kubrick

This is some visionary shit

Been tryna film pleasure with my eyes wide shut

But it keeps on movin'



I blame it on the model broad with the Hollywood smile

Stripper booty with a rack like wow

I'll never forget ya

You put me on a feelin' I never had

Never had, never had (Never)

And ever since I've been tryna get it back

And pick it up and put it back

Now I'm something like the chemist on campus

But there's no drug around

Quite like what I found in you, you

I still can't feel my face

What am I smokin' anyway? (Ahh)

She said, "Don't let the high go to waste" (Ooh)

But can you taste a little taste?



Novacane, baby, baby (Ohh)

Novacane, baby, I want you

Fuck me good, fuck me long, fuck me numb

Love me now, when I'm gone, love me none

Love me none, love me none

Numb, numb, numb, numb



Novacane, novacane, novacane

Novacane, novacane (Ohh)

Numb the pain, numb the pain, numb the pain

Numb the pain, numb the pain (Ohh, ohh)

Novacane, novacane, novacane

Novacane, novacane

For the pain, for the pain (Ohh, ohh, ohh)

Novacane, novacane (Ooh)



Pretty girls involved with me

Making pretty love to me, pretty

Pity, pity

All the pretty girls involved with me

Making pretty love to me, pretty

Pity, pity

I can't feel a thing, I can't feel, I can't feel a thing

I can't feel a thing, I can't feel, feel, feel, feel her

I can't feel, feel her

Novacane, novacane, novacane

I can't feel, feel her

Novacane for the pain, for the pain

I can't, can't feel her

Feel her, feel her, ohh

Novacane, novacane-cane



Credit



Produser: Tricky Stewart

Penulis: Monte Neuble, Tricky Stewart, Frank Ocean, dan Victor Alexander

Album: nostalgia,ULTRA

Genre: R&B/Soul

Fakta di balik lagu

Novacane dirilis pada 31 Mei 2011 dan merupakan lagu utama dari album nostalgia,ULTRA.

Makna di balik lirik

Lagu ini berusaha menjelaskan bagaimana rasanya berhubungan seks saat menggunakan narkoba.



Selain itu, Novacane juga menjelaskan hubungan antara Frank Ocean dengan seorang gadis di sekolah kedokteran gigi yang melakukan pornografi untuk membayar biaya sekolahnya.



Makna di balik judul lagu



Judul lagunya merupakan plesetan dari Novocain—obat anestesi lokal yang digunakan oleh dokter gigi untuk menyebabkan mati rasa pada pasiennya.



Ejaan Novocain yang sengaja salah merujuk pada tema penggunaan narkoba.



Istilah "nova" pada judul merujuk pada bintang yang tiba-tiba meningkatkan intensitas cahayanya dan kembali memudar.



Bak seorang nova, Frank Ocean juga mengalami “titik puncak” sebelum akhirnya “turun” kembali.



Makna di balik video musik



Dalam sebuah wawancara dengan BBC, Frank Ocean berbicara tentang video musik Novacane yang dirilis pada 16 Juni 2011.



“Saya hanya mencoba mengartikulasikan perasaan mati rasa secara visual. Seperti perasaan seseorang yang mencoba mencintaimu, tapi kamu tidak bisa merasakannya,” tuturnya.



“Seperti perasaan ingin merasakan sesuatu yang tidak bisa kamu rasakan. Dan kamu menjadi mati rasa,” ujarnya melanjutkan.



Menurut Frank, banyak hal yang dapat menyebabkan mati rasa. Namun, dalam video musiknya, ia mencoba menggambarkannya dengan obat anestesi local.



Diketahui, video musik itu diambil dalam satu kali pengambilan. Sebagian besar berlangsung di ruangan gelap yang menampilkan Frank sedang duduk dan merokok.



Menjelang penghujung video, dia bangkit dan mulai mengoleskan sesuatu di wajahnya sebelum akhirnya ditampar oleh sesosok hantu wanita.



Meraih berbagai penghargaan



Novacane mendapat berbagai penghargaan, salah satunya adalah masuk ke daftar Lagu Terbaik 2011 pada The New York Times dan Spin.



Novacane juga sempat menempati peringkat ke-82 di Billboard Hot 100 Amerika Serikat (AS) dan menempati posisi ke-17 di Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs AS.



Pitchfork juga memasukkan lagu ini ke dalam daftar Video Musik Terbaik 2011.



Tak hanya itu, Frank Ocean berhasil memboyong sertifikat platinum dari RIAA pada 20 Januari 2017 untuk Novacane. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

