Lirik Lagu Novacane - Frank Ocean dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 27 Oktober 2022, 02:12 WIB
Frank Ocean
Frank Ocean /Instagram/@frankoceangraphy

Novacane - Frank Ocean

I think I started something
I got what I wanted
Did-didn't I can't feel nothing, superhuman
Even when I'm fucking, Viagra popping
Every single record, autotuning
Zero emotion, muted emotion
Pitch corrected, computed emotion, uh-huh

I blame it on the model broad with the Hollywood smile, ow
Stripper booty and a rack like wow
Brain like Berkeley
Met her at Coachella
I went to see Jigga, she went to see Z Trip, perfect
I took a seat on the ice cold lawn
She handed me a ice blue bong, whatever
She said she wanna be a dentist really badly
She's in school paying
For tuition, doing porn in the Valley
At least you workin'
But, girl, I can't feel my face
What are we smoking anyway?
She said, "Don't let the high go to waste"
But can you taste a little taste?

Novacane, baby, baby
Novacane, baby, I want you
Fuck me good, fuck me long, fuck me numb
Love me now, when I'm gone, love me none
Love me none, love me none
Numb, numb, numb, numb

Sink full of dishes, pacin' in the kitchen
Cocaine for breakfast, yikes
Bed full of women, flip on a tripod
Little red light on shootin'
I'm feelin' like Stanley Kubrick
This is some visionary shit
Been tryna film pleasure with my eyes wide shut
But it keeps on movin'

I blame it on the model broad with the Hollywood smile
Stripper booty with a rack like wow
I'll never forget ya
You put me on a feelin' I never had
Never had, never had (Never)
And ever since I've been tryna get it back
And pick it up and put it back
Now I'm something like the chemist on campus
But there's no drug around
Quite like what I found in you, you
I still can't feel my face
What am I smokin' anyway? (Ahh)
She said, "Don't let the high go to waste" (Ooh)
But can you taste a little taste?

Novacane, baby, baby (Ohh)
Novacane, baby, I want you
Fuck me good, fuck me long, fuck me numb
Love me now, when I'm gone, love me none
Love me none, love me none
Numb, numb, numb, numb

Novacane, novacane, novacane
Novacane, novacane (Ohh)
Numb the pain, numb the pain, numb the pain
Numb the pain, numb the pain (Ohh, ohh)
Novacane, novacane, novacane
Novacane, novacane
For the pain, for the pain (Ohh, ohh, ohh)
Novacane, novacane (Ooh)

Pretty girls involved with me
Making pretty love to me, pretty
Pity, pity
All the pretty girls involved with me
Making pretty love to me, pretty
Pity, pity
I can't feel a thing, I can't feel, I can't feel a thing
I can't feel a thing, I can't feel, feel, feel, feel her
I can't feel, feel her
Novacane, novacane, novacane
I can't feel, feel her
Novacane for the pain, for the pain
I can't, can't feel her
Feel her, feel her, ohh
Novacane, novacane-cane

Credit

Produser: Tricky Stewart
Penulis: Monte Neuble, Tricky Stewart, Frank Ocean, dan Victor Alexander
Album: nostalgia,ULTRA
Genre: R&B/Soul
Fakta di balik lagu
Novacane dirilis pada 31 Mei 2011 dan merupakan lagu utama dari album nostalgia,ULTRA.

Fakta di balik lagu

Makna di balik lirik

Lagu ini berusaha menjelaskan bagaimana rasanya berhubungan seks saat menggunakan narkoba.

Selain itu, Novacane juga menjelaskan hubungan antara Frank Ocean dengan seorang gadis di sekolah kedokteran gigi yang melakukan pornografi untuk membayar biaya sekolahnya.

Makna di balik judul lagu

Judul lagunya merupakan plesetan dari Novocain—obat anestesi lokal yang digunakan oleh dokter gigi untuk menyebabkan mati rasa pada pasiennya.

Ejaan Novocain yang sengaja salah merujuk pada tema penggunaan narkoba.

Istilah "nova" pada judul merujuk pada bintang yang tiba-tiba meningkatkan intensitas cahayanya dan kembali memudar.

Bak seorang nova, Frank Ocean juga mengalami “titik puncak” sebelum akhirnya “turun” kembali.

Makna di balik video musik

Dalam sebuah wawancara dengan BBC, Frank Ocean berbicara tentang video musik Novacane yang dirilis pada 16 Juni 2011.

“Saya hanya mencoba mengartikulasikan perasaan mati rasa secara visual. Seperti perasaan seseorang yang mencoba mencintaimu, tapi kamu tidak bisa merasakannya,” tuturnya.

“Seperti perasaan ingin merasakan sesuatu yang tidak bisa kamu rasakan. Dan kamu menjadi mati rasa,” ujarnya melanjutkan.

Menurut Frank, banyak hal yang dapat menyebabkan mati rasa. Namun, dalam video musiknya, ia mencoba menggambarkannya dengan obat anestesi local.

Diketahui, video musik itu diambil dalam satu kali pengambilan. Sebagian besar berlangsung di ruangan gelap yang menampilkan Frank sedang duduk dan merokok.

Menjelang penghujung video, dia bangkit dan mulai mengoleskan sesuatu di wajahnya sebelum akhirnya ditampar oleh sesosok hantu wanita.

Meraih berbagai penghargaan

Novacane mendapat berbagai penghargaan, salah satunya adalah masuk ke daftar Lagu Terbaik 2011 pada The New York Times dan Spin.

Novacane juga sempat menempati peringkat ke-82 di Billboard Hot 100 Amerika Serikat (AS) dan menempati posisi ke-17 di Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs AS.

Pitchfork juga memasukkan lagu ini ke dalam daftar Video Musik Terbaik 2011.

Tak hanya itu, Frank Ocean berhasil memboyong sertifikat platinum dari RIAA pada 20 Januari 2017 untuk Novacane. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

