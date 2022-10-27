Lirik Lagu Wild - Jessie J ft Big Sean dan Dizzee Rascal, serta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Wild - Jessie J ft Big Sean dan Dizzee Rascal
If I go hard, let me tell you that it's worth it
Play the right cards, I ain't afraid to work it
Brush 'em right off, when they say I don't deserve it
Hands on my heart, you, you keep my fire burning
Ooh it feels so crazy when you scream my name
Love it when you rock me over every day
When I think about it I could go insane
Here we are it's beautiful, I'm blown away
If this is a dream, won't open my eyes,
Am I asleep? No, I'm alive
I just can't believe that this is my life
In my fantasy we're running wild
If this is a dream, won't open my eyes,
Am I asleep? No, I'm alive
I just can't believe that this is my life
In my fantasy we're running wild
When it gets rough, then the rain starts pouring
I turn up the heat 'cause the drama ain't important
Let 'em all talk talk, I'mma just ignore it
Hands on my heart, you you keep me moving forward
Ooh it feels so crazy when you scream my name
B.I.G. Sean Dun?. OK
Today I woke up feeling like the mayor
I spend about an hour looking in the mirror
As I should, as much as I've been through
It's a wonder, I look this damn good
I'll probably make it out any situation, that you try to put me into
If I swim with the piranhas it's guaranteed that Imma probably have a fish dinner
I meet a young girl with a sexy shape
Like Jessie J we escapade
Where it's extra shape
She make me want to give in not take like collection plates
Whoa
All these wars, bras, cars, wall to wall
Was all a mirage
And I could lose it all tonight
Just to show the world I could do it twice
This my life
If this is a dream, won't open my eyes,
Am I asleep? No, I'm alive
I just can't believe that this is my life
In my fantasy we're running wild
