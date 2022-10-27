Lirik Lagu Wild - Jessie J ft Big Sean dan Dizzee Rascal, serta Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Wild - Jessie J ft Big Sean dan Dizzee Rascal

If I go hard, let me tell you that it's worth it

Play the right cards, I ain't afraid to work it

Brush 'em right off, when they say I don't deserve it

Hands on my heart, you, you keep my fire burning

Ooh it feels so crazy when you scream my name

Love it when you rock me over every day

When I think about it I could go insane

Here we are it's beautiful, I'm blown away

If this is a dream, won't open my eyes,

Am I asleep? No, I'm alive

I just can't believe that this is my life

In my fantasy we're running wild

If this is a dream, won't open my eyes,

Am I asleep? No, I'm alive

I just can't believe that this is my life

In my fantasy we're running wild

When it gets rough, then the rain starts pouring

I turn up the heat 'cause the drama ain't important

Let 'em all talk talk, I'mma just ignore it

Hands on my heart, you you keep me moving forward

Ooh it feels so crazy when you scream my name

B.I.G. Sean Dun?. OK

Today I woke up feeling like the mayor

I spend about an hour looking in the mirror

As I should, as much as I've been through

It's a wonder, I look this damn good

I'll probably make it out any situation, that you try to put me into

If I swim with the piranhas it's guaranteed that Imma probably have a fish dinner

I meet a young girl with a sexy shape

Like Jessie J we escapade

Where it's extra shape

She make me want to give in not take like collection plates

Whoa

All these wars, bras, cars, wall to wall

Was all a mirage

And I could lose it all tonight

Just to show the world I could do it twice

This my life

If this is a dream, won't open my eyes,

Am I asleep? No, I'm alive

I just can't believe that this is my life

In my fantasy we're running wild