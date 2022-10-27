Lirik Lagu Lost - Frank Ocean dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lost - Frank Ocean
Double D
Big full breasts on my baby
(Yo, we going to Florida)
Triple weight
Couldn't weigh the love I've got for the girl
And I just wanna know
Why you ain't been going to work
Boss ain't working you like this
He can't take care of you like this
Now you're lost, lost in the heat of it all
Girl, you know you're lost
Lost in the thrill of it all
Miami, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Spain, lost
Los Angeles, India, lost on a train, lost
Got on my buttercream silk shirt and it's Versace
(There he goes, one of God's own prototypes)
Hand me my triple weight
So I can weigh the work I got on your girl
(Too weird to live, too rare to die)
No, I don't really wish
I don't wish the titties would show
Nor have I ever, have I ever let you get caught?
Lost, lost in the heat of it all
Girl, you know you're lost
Lost in the thrill of it all
Miami, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Spain, lost
Los Angeles, India, lost on a train, lost
She's at a stove (Who)
Can't believe I got her out here cooking dope (Cooking dope)
I promise she'll be whipping meals up for a family of her own some day
Nothing wrong (Nothing wrong)
No, nothing wrong (Ain't nothing wrong) with a lie (Ooh)
Nothing wrong (Nothing wrong)
With another short plane ride (Ain't nothing wrong)
Through the sky (Up in the sky)
You and I (Just you and I)
Lost, lost in the heat of it all
Girl, you know you're lost
Lost in the thrill of it all
Miami, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Spain, lost
Los Angeles, India, lost on a train, lost
Love lost, lost? Love, love
Love lost, lost? Love, love
Love lost, love love, love lost
Faith is the substance-
Manos arriba!-
Then the other channel on the-
Credit
Produser: Om’Mas Keith, Frank Ocean, dan Malay
Penulis: Paul Shelton, Micah Otano, Frank Ocean, dan Malay
Album: channel ORANGE
Genre: R&B/Soul
Fakta di balik lagu
Lost yang dirilis pada 10 Juli 2012 merupakan single keempat dari album studio debut hit Frank Ocean.
Lagu tersebut menceritakan tentang seorang pemasok narkoba yang menggunakan kekasihnya sebagai bagal obat, yakni orang yang menyelundupkan narkoba ke dalam tubuhnya.
Sang kekasih pun tersesat dalam gaya hidup kriminal. Ia percaya bahwa suatu hari nanti, ia akan menjalani kehidupan normal yang jauh dari gaya hidup kriminal ini.
Kendati demikian, kehidupan normalnya akan tercapai usai satu penyelundupan narkoba terakhir, yang mengarah pada penyelundupan-penyelundupan lainnya.
Kesuksesan lagu ini terbukti ketika Frank Ocean berhasil memboyong sertifikat emas Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) pada 20 Januari 2017. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
Artikel Pilihan