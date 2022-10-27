Lirik Lagu Lost - Frank Ocean dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lost - Frank Ocean



Double D

Big full breasts on my baby

(Yo, we going to Florida)

Triple weight

Couldn't weigh the love I've got for the girl

And I just wanna know

Why you ain't been going to work

Boss ain't working you like this

He can't take care of you like this



Now you're lost, lost in the heat of it all

Girl, you know you're lost

Lost in the thrill of it all

Miami, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Spain, lost

Los Angeles, India, lost on a train, lost



Got on my buttercream silk shirt and it's Versace

(There he goes, one of God's own prototypes)

Hand me my triple weight

So I can weigh the work I got on your girl

(Too weird to live, too rare to die)

No, I don't really wish

I don't wish the titties would show

Nor have I ever, have I ever let you get caught?



Lost, lost in the heat of it all

Girl, you know you're lost

Lost in the thrill of it all

Miami, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Spain, lost

Los Angeles, India, lost on a train, lost



She's at a stove (Who)

Can't believe I got her out here cooking dope (Cooking dope)

I promise she'll be whipping meals up for a family of her own some day

Nothing wrong (Nothing wrong)

No, nothing wrong (Ain't nothing wrong) with a lie (Ooh)

Nothing wrong (Nothing wrong)

With another short plane ride (Ain't nothing wrong)

Through the sky (Up in the sky)

You and I (Just you and I)



Lost, lost in the heat of it all

Girl, you know you're lost

Lost in the thrill of it all

Miami, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Spain, lost

Los Angeles, India, lost on a train, lost



Love lost, lost? Love, love

Love lost, lost? Love, love

Love lost, love love, love lost

Faith is the substance-

Manos arriba!-

Then the other channel on the-



Credit



Produser: Om’Mas Keith, Frank Ocean, dan Malay



Penulis: Paul Shelton, Micah Otano, Frank Ocean, dan Malay



Album: channel ORANGE



Genre: R&B/Soul



Fakta di balik lagu



Lost yang dirilis pada 10 Juli 2012 merupakan single keempat dari album studio debut hit Frank Ocean.



Lagu tersebut menceritakan tentang seorang pemasok narkoba yang menggunakan kekasihnya sebagai bagal obat, yakni orang yang menyelundupkan narkoba ke dalam tubuhnya.



Sang kekasih pun tersesat dalam gaya hidup kriminal. Ia percaya bahwa suatu hari nanti, ia akan menjalani kehidupan normal yang jauh dari gaya hidup kriminal ini.



Kendati demikian, kehidupan normalnya akan tercapai usai satu penyelundupan narkoba terakhir, yang mengarah pada penyelundupan-penyelundupan lainnya.



Kesuksesan lagu ini terbukti ketika Frank Ocean berhasil memboyong sertifikat emas Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) pada 20 Januari 2017. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

