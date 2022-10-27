Lirik Lagu Mark the Graves – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Mark the Graves – Linkin Park

There's a fragile game you play

With the ghosts of yesterday

If we can't let go, we'll never say goodbye

No trace of what remains

No stones to mark the graves

Only memories we thought we could deny

There's so much more to lose

Than the pain I put you through

In my carelessness, I left you in the dark

And the blood may wash away

But the scars will never fade

At least I know somehow I made a mark

In the dark, in the light

Nothing left, nothing right

In the dark, in the light

Nothing left, nothing right

In the dark, in the light

Nothing left, nothing right

In the dark, in the light

Nothing left, nothing right

Nothing right

Nothing right

Credit

Artis : Linkin Park

Album : The Hunting Party