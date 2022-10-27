Lirik Lagu A Line in The Sand – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

A Line in The Sand – Linkin Park
Today, we stood on the wall
We laughed at the sun
We laughed at the guns
We laughed at it all
And when they
They told us to go
We paid them no mind
Like every other time
But little did we know
Today, I looked for a sign
With flames in my hands
A line in the sand
Between yours and mine
And it came like fire from below
Your greed led the call, my flag had to fall
But little did you know
Another day, your truth will come
You're gonna pay for what you've, pay for what you've done
You'll tell them give me back what's mine
Give me back what's mine
I had never been a coward
I had never seen blood
You had sold me an ocean
And I was lost in the flood
We were counting on a leader
We were driven by need
But couldn't take temptation
And we were blinded by greed
You were steady as a sniper
We were waiting on a wire
So we never saw it coming
When you ran from the fire
You can try intimidation
And you can try to ignore
But when the time comes calling
Yeah, you are gonna get yours
Another day, your truth will come
You're gonna pay for what you've, pay for what you've done
You'll tell them give me back what's mine
Give me back what's mine
And so today, your truth has come
You're gonna pay for what you've, pay for what you've done
You'll get what's yours, you're out of time
And you will give me back what's mine
Give me back what's mine
Give me, give me back what's mine
What's mine
Give me, give me back what's mine
What's mine, what's mine
Give me back what's mine
