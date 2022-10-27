Lirik Lagu Dont Waste My Time – Usher Ft. Ella Mai dan Fakta di Baliknya

27 Oktober 2022, 02:08 WIB
Usher.
Usher. /Instagram @usher

Dont Waste My TimeUsher Ft. Ella Mai

Y'all know what this is!

My mind was changed
I'm glad you made
Intoxicate
Your vibe's amazing
Feel the love in the air, baby, you know
Ain't no rush, we been at it, where did time go?
You gon' have to show me now
'Cause I done had one too many drinks
And I know that you feel me the way I, been feelin' you
And it's cool, that you
You got a motive, and I think I like it
I know all your insecurities
I hope that you're open
My body gives notice
That I want your, energy, girl gimme that

Good lovin', no questions
Reach out, and you'll touch me
Bad habits, don't judge me
Just don't waste my time
Good lovin', no questions, baby
Reach out, and you'll touch me
Bad habits, don't judge me
Just don't waste my time

Ooh, late night
Coffee in the morning, what a date night
Better play right
Don't be timid when you in it, better lay right (baby)
I know you wanna go there
I see it, stop frontin', come here
I know you can drive it, chauffeur
Anticipate your touch down (down)
Put me down like right now (now)
Let's be lovers and friends
Let's rendezvous
Boy, I got plans for you (yeah)
'Cause I'm motivated
I'm yours for the taking
Look no further, I got what you need
Baby, I'm open (baby)
You've got my attention
Undivided
Oh baby, come gimme that

Good lovin', no questions (good lovin', baby, yeah)
Reach out, and you'll touch me
Bad habits, don't judge me
Just don't waste my time (don't you waste my time)
Good lovin', no questions (no questions)
Reach out, and you'll touch me (oh baby, yeah)
Bad habits, don't judge me
Just don't waste my time

Girl, it's about to go down
I know you need to play around
Ladies, if you're here with somebody
And you know you want they body
Go and let 'em hear you say it loud
Boy, it's about to go down (go down)
Boy, what you sayin', come and show me now (show me now)
Fellas, if you with somebody
And you know you want they body
Then let me hear you say it loud

Good lovin', no questions
Reach out, and you'll touch me
Bad habits, don't judge me
Just don't waste my time
Good lovin', no questions (no questions)
Reach out, and you'll touch me
Bad habits, don't judge me
Just don't waste my time (time)

No, no no no
Just don't waste my time

Credit

Artis: Usher
Album: Don't Waste My Time
Rilis: 2019
Genre: PopR&B
Songwriter: Usher Raymond, VEDO, Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, Ella Mai, Christopher Allen Jones
Produser: Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox

Fakta di Balik Lagu Don’t Waste My Time

Don't Waste My Time merupakan lagu Usher yang menampilkan penyanyi-penulis lagu Inggris Ella Mai.

Lagu tersebut pertama kali diunggah ke SoundCloud pada 19 November 2019 dan secara resmi dirilis oleh RCA Records pada 13 Desember 2019 ke online toko musik dan layanan streaming.

Lagu tersebut menjadi single utama dari album studio kesembilan Usher yang akan datang, Confessions 2.

Don't Waste My Time ditulis oleh para artis bersama Vedo, Christopher Allen Jones, dan produser Jermaine Dupri dan Bryan Michael-Cox mengambil inspirasi sebagian dari I Like the Way (The Kissing Game) oleh Hi-Five dan Show You the Way to Go oleh the Jacksons.

Pada Maret 2019, ia memposting foto dirinya di studio di sebelah papan tulis dengan tulisan Confessions 2 dan daftar lagu yang kabur.

Hari berikutnya Jermaine Dupri yang memproduseri Confessions membagikan pratinjau musik baru melalui Instagram.

