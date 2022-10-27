Lirik Lagu Dont Waste My Time – Usher Ft. Ella Mai dan Fakta di Baliknya

Dont Waste My Time – Usher Ft. Ella Mai



Y'all know what this is!



My mind was changed

I'm glad you made

Intoxicate

Your vibe's amazing

Feel the love in the air, baby, you know

Ain't no rush, we been at it, where did time go?

You gon' have to show me now

'Cause I done had one too many drinks

And I know that you feel me the way I, been feelin' you

And it's cool, that you

You got a motive, and I think I like it

I know all your insecurities

I hope that you're open

My body gives notice

That I want your, energy, girl gimme that



Good lovin', no questions

Reach out, and you'll touch me

Bad habits, don't judge me

Just don't waste my time

Good lovin', no questions, baby

Reach out, and you'll touch me

Bad habits, don't judge me

Just don't waste my time



Ooh, late night

Coffee in the morning, what a date night

Better play right

Don't be timid when you in it, better lay right (baby)

I know you wanna go there

I see it, stop frontin', come here

I know you can drive it, chauffeur

Anticipate your touch down (down)

Put me down like right now (now)

Let's be lovers and friends

Let's rendezvous

Boy, I got plans for you (yeah)

'Cause I'm motivated

I'm yours for the taking

Look no further, I got what you need

Baby, I'm open (baby)

You've got my attention

Undivided

Oh baby, come gimme that



Good lovin', no questions (good lovin', baby, yeah)

Reach out, and you'll touch me

Bad habits, don't judge me

Just don't waste my time (don't you waste my time)

Good lovin', no questions (no questions)

Reach out, and you'll touch me (oh baby, yeah)

Bad habits, don't judge me

Just don't waste my time



Girl, it's about to go down

I know you need to play around

Ladies, if you're here with somebody

And you know you want they body

Go and let 'em hear you say it loud

Boy, it's about to go down (go down)

Boy, what you sayin', come and show me now (show me now)

Fellas, if you with somebody

And you know you want they body

Then let me hear you say it loud



Good lovin', no questions

Reach out, and you'll touch me

Bad habits, don't judge me

Just don't waste my time

Good lovin', no questions (no questions)

Reach out, and you'll touch me

Bad habits, don't judge me

Just don't waste my time (time)



No, no no no

Just don't waste my time



Credit

Artis: Usher

Album: Don't Waste My Time

Rilis: 2019

Genre: PopR&B

Songwriter: Usher Raymond, VEDO, Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, Ella Mai, Christopher Allen Jones

Produser: Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox

Fakta di Balik Lagu Don’t Waste My Time

Don't Waste My Time merupakan lagu Usher yang menampilkan penyanyi-penulis lagu Inggris Ella Mai.

Lagu tersebut pertama kali diunggah ke SoundCloud pada 19 November 2019 dan secara resmi dirilis oleh RCA Records pada 13 Desember 2019 ke online toko musik dan layanan streaming.

Lagu tersebut menjadi single utama dari album studio kesembilan Usher yang akan datang, Confessions 2.

Don't Waste My Time ditulis oleh para artis bersama Vedo, Christopher Allen Jones, dan produser Jermaine Dupri dan Bryan Michael-Cox mengambil inspirasi sebagian dari I Like the Way (The Kissing Game) oleh Hi-Five dan Show You the Way to Go oleh the Jacksons.

Pada Maret 2019, ia memposting foto dirinya di studio di sebelah papan tulis dengan tulisan Confessions 2 dan daftar lagu yang kabur.

Hari berikutnya Jermaine Dupri yang memproduseri Confessions membagikan pratinjau musik baru melalui Instagram.