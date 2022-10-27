Lirik Lagu Life Is Good - Future ft. Drake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 27 Oktober 2022, 02:06 WIB
Lirik Life Is Good dari Future feat. Drake
Lirik Life Is Good dari Future feat. Drake /

Life Is Good - Future ft. Drake

Workin' on a weekend like usual
Way off in the deep end like usual
Niggas swear they passed us, they doin' too much
Haven't done my taxes, I'm too turnt up
Virgil got a Patek on my wrist goin' nuts
Niggas caught me slippin' once, okay, so what?
Someone hit your block up, I'd tell you if it was us
Manor house in Rosewood, this shit too plush

Say my days are numbered, but I keep wakin' up
Know you see my texts, baby, please say some'
Wine by the glass, your man a cheapskate, huh?
Niggas gotta move off my release day, huh
Bitch, this is fame, not clout
I don't even know what that's about, watch your mouth
Baby got a ego twice the size of the crib
I can never tell her shit, it is what it is (What)
Said what I had to and did what I did (Ayy)
Never turn my back on FBG, God forbid
Virgil got the Patek on my wrist doin' front flips
Givin' you my number, but don't hit me on no dumb shit

Workin' on a weekend like usual
Way off in the deep end like usual (Like usual)
Niggas swear they passed us, they doin' too much
Haven't done my taxes, I'm too turnt up
Virgil got a Patek on my wrist goin' nuts
Niggas caught me slippin' once, okay, so what?
Someone hit your block up, I'd tell you if it was us
Manor house in Rosewood, this shit too plush

It's cool, man, got red bottoms on
Life is good, you know what I mean? Like

[Bagian II]

Yeah, hunnid thousand for the cheapest ring on a nigga finger, lil' bitch, woo
I done flew one out to Spain to be in my domain and Audemars-ed the bitch, woo
Dropped three dollars on a ring, cost a Bentley truck, lil' bitch, woo
I was in the trap servin' cocaine, I ain't been the same since, woo

Granny, she was standin' right there while I catch a play on a brick, woo
I make them lil' niggas go haywire, Taliban in this bitch, woo
I done been down bad in them trenches, had to ride with that stick, woo
Who gave you pills? Who gave you that dust? Pluto sent you on a lick, woo
Too many convicts that roll with me to play in this shit, woo
I'm tryna avoid nonsense, get Osama spray in this bitch, woo
They at the candlelight lightin' it up, nigga, anybody can get it, woo
I'm on a PJ lightin' it up, Backwood full of sticky, woo
I'm tryna tote that Draco in London and it's extended, woo
They gotta stretch a nigga out, we gon' die for this shit, woo
Yeah, I ride for my niggas, I lie to my bitch, woo
We some poor, high-class niggas, made it, we rich, yeah
I was at the bando, got a penthouse for a closet, woo
It's like a chandelier on my neck, my wrist, woo
I got pink toes that talk different languages, woo
Got Promethazine in my blood and Percocet, yeah

Hunnid thousand for the cheapest ring on a nigga finger, lil' bitch, woo
I done flew one out to Spain to be in my domain and Audemars-ed the bitch, woo
Dropped three dollars on a ring, cost a Bentley truck, lil' bitch, woo
I was in the trap servin' cocaine, I ain't been the same since

Racks by the ton, I call up Serena
I go tremendo for new fettuccine
All fact though, carat the pinky
All fact though, we ordered the Fiji
I'm in the loop with the voo, I'm in the loop with the woo, which one you workin'?
I'll put your face on the news, I'll put the pussy on the shirt after I murk it
Then make 'em go shoot up the hearse, cost me a quarter bird, nigga, it's worth it
And you a maniac, a fuckin' alien, how you splurgin'?
Got that kitty cat, I'm havin' fun with that, goin' Birkin

Yeah, hunnid thousand for the cheapest ring on a nigga finger, lil' bitch, woo
I done flew one out to Spain to be in my domain and Audemars-ed the bitch, woo
Dropped three dollars on a ring, cost a Bentley truck, lil' bitch, woo
I was in the trap servin' cocaine, I ain't been the same since, woo

Hunnid thousand for the cheapest ring on a nigga finger, lil' bitch
Hunnid thousand for the cheapest ring on a nigga finger, lil' bitch, yeah
Hunnid thousand for the cheapest ring on a nigga finger, lil' bitch, uh
Hunnid thousand for the cheapest ring on a nigga finger, lil' bitch

Credit

Produser: Ambezza, OZ, dan D. Hill

Penulis: Ambezza, OZ, D. Hill, Future, dan Drake

Album: High Off Life

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Fakta di balik lagu

Life Is Good yang dibawakan oleh Future dengan menggandeng Drake sebagai teman duetnya, resmi dirilis pada 10 Januari 2020.

Lagu ini merupakan pertama kalinya mereka berkolaborasi sejak lagu Blue Tint yang dirilis pada Juni 2018. Meski dirilis sebagai lagu kolaborasi, lagu ini terbagi dalam dua bagian sebagai lagu solo.

Awalnya, pratinjau Life Is Good didengungkan di siaran langsung Instagram milik Future pada 18 Desember 2019.

Setelah itu, Future dan Drake terus menggoda para penggemar dengan mengunggah potongan-potongan lagu ini. Salah satunya pada 6 Januari 2020, ketika Drake memberi bocoran tentang perilisan lagu yang akan segera terjadi dan mengungkapkan judulnya melalui cerita Instagram-nya.

Akhirnya, Future resmi mengungkapkan tanggal rilis lagu ini di stasiun radio The New REAL 106.1 pada 9 Januari 2020.

Lagu ini terbagi menjadi dua bagian, bagian I diproduksi oleh OZ dan Ambezza sedangkan bagian II diproduksi oleh D. Hill.

Pada sebuah wawancara dengan HipHopDX, Abezza berbicara tentang perannya dalam produksi lagu ini.

“Aku bahkan tidak berkomunikasi dengan Future. Pada dasarnya lagu itu terjadi dalam dua tahap. Itu adalah dua lagu terpisah yang baru saja disatukan dan memiliki dua ketukan (beat) yang berbeda,” tuturnya.

Pada 9 Januari 2020, Future dan Drake membeli rantai elang dan burung hantu yang serasi. Keduanya memamerkannya di cerita Instagram Future dengan keterangan, “LIFE is GOOD.”

Diketahui, Life Is Good memulai debutnya dan memuncak pada posisi ke-2 di Billboard Hot 100. Lagu ini adalah lagu milik Future dengan charting tertinggi hingga saat ini, melampaui lagu Mask Off yang memuncak pada posisi ke-5.

Lagu ini pun dianugerahi sertifikat berlian oleh Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) pada 22 November 2021, menunjukkan bahwa 10.000.000 unit lagu telah terjual. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

