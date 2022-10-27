Lirik Lagu Island in the Sun - Weezer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Island in the Sun - Weezer
Hip-hip
Hip-hip
Hip-hip
Hip-hip
When you're on a holiday
You can't find the words to say
All the things that come to you
And I wanna feel it too
On an island in the sun
We'll be playing and having fun
And it makes me feel so fine
I can't control my brain
Hip-hip
Hip-hip
When you're on a golden sea
You don't need no memory
Just a place to call your own
As we drift into the zone
On an island in the sun
We'll be playing and having fun
And it makes me feel so fine
I can't control my brain
We'll run away together
We'll spend some time forever
We'll never feel bad anymore
Hip-hip
Hip-hip
Hip-hip
On an island in the sun
We'll be playing and having fun
And it makes me feel so fine
I can't control my brain
We'll run away together
We'll spend some time forever
We'll never feel bad anymore
Hip-hip
(Hip-hip) we'll never feel bad anymore
Hip-hip
No, no (hip-hip)
(Hip-hip) we'll never feel bad anymore
(Hip-hip)
No, no (hip-hip)
No, no (hip-hip)
Credit:
Artikel Pilihan