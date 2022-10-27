Lirik Lagu Island in the Sun - Weezer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Island in the Sun - Weezer

Hip-hip

Hip-hip

Hip-hip

Hip-hip

When you're on a holiday

You can't find the words to say

All the things that come to you

And I wanna feel it too

On an island in the sun

We'll be playing and having fun

And it makes me feel so fine

I can't control my brain

Hip-hip

Hip-hip



When you're on a golden sea

You don't need no memory

Just a place to call your own

As we drift into the zone

On an island in the sun



We'll be playing and having fun

And it makes me feel so fine

I can't control my brain

We'll run away together

We'll spend some time forever

We'll never feel bad anymore



Hip-hip

Hip-hip

Hip-hip



On an island in the sun

We'll be playing and having fun

And it makes me feel so fine

I can't control my brain

We'll run away together

We'll spend some time forever

We'll never feel bad anymore

Hip-hip

(Hip-hip) we'll never feel bad anymore

Hip-hip

No, no (hip-hip)

(Hip-hip) we'll never feel bad anymore

(Hip-hip)

No, no (hip-hip)

No, no (hip-hip)



Credit: