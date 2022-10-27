Lirik Lagu BEAUTIFUL - DJ Khaled ft. Future dan SZA dan Fakta di Baliknya

BEAUTIFUL - DJ Khaled ft. Future dan SZA



Yeah (We The Best Music)

So beautiful, beautiful fantasy

Yeah, it's Pluto (Another one)

Life is beautiful

Whatever, whatever

Whatever, yeah

DJ Khaled



Pull up in that two tone, got me feelin' like a Jetson

Let it out, my sneaky link, lil' shawty like my best friend

Pop a bag on her, I'm a sponsor, she my investment

She not the only one without no questions (No question)

She don't want me with nobody else (No one еlse)

She just want me all to hеrself (All to herself)

She don't share with nobody else (Keep goin')

She just want me all to herself (Pluto)

Make her feel like a superstar, she way above average

I just new baguette her 'cause I'm a barbarian

Soon as I put a Patek on her, now these hoes starin' (Now these hoes starin', now these hoes starin')

Almost went to therapy but you was all I needed

I can't even front, you gave me somethin' to believe in

Show more Audemars, takin' your talent to Philippe

You can't up and leave 'cause you caught a nigga cheatin'



Every single night we burn sage 'cause we toxic (Because we toxic)

Mushrooms got us outside our bodies (Outside our bodies)

She so used to me swallowin' her, it's turnin' her rotten

Anytime I leave out on tour don't be plottin'

Every time I'm leavin' out the door she talk feisty

Just make sure you're holdin' me down before I'm out your sight

I go up from GRAMMYs, win by this shit international

Whatever you do just stay true and show passion

When you talk, be precise



I took a flight for the Patek, you said, "Bae, you're so dramatic", I guess

Anything you want, boy, forget it, you just make me feel so

I took a chance and you grabbed it, you said, "Don't worry, I got it," you said

And you just make me feel so beautiful



She so beautiful she give life to the lifeless

It's a miracle, yeah, she cure me from my vices (It's a miracle)

Keep it spiritual, don't give up if you righteous (So spiritual)

I go digital, spendin' cash (Spendin cash)

Puttin' baguettes on all my staff (On all my staff)

Heaven or hell, good or bad (Don't be sad)

Christian Dior, shop in Paris (Shoppin' in Paris)



You took a flight for the Patek, you need to stop bein' dramatic, I know

Baby, you're beautiful

So beautiful, so beautiful, so beautiful

You're so beautiful

So beautiful, so beautiful, so beautiful

Baby, come here, yeah, that's right



Credit



Produser: DJ Khaled, TM88, dan KXVI



Penulis: Future, SZA, DJ Khaled, TM88, dan KXVI



Album: GOD DID



Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap



Fakta di balik lagu



BEAUTIFUL merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh DJ Khaled dengan menggandeng rapper Future dan bintang R&B SZA.



Lagu ini resmi dirilis pada 26 Agustus 2022, bersamaan dengan perilisan album GOD DID.



BEAUTIFUL merupakan lagu cinta dengan gaya rap, yakni ketika Future menggambarkan hubungannya dengan kekasihnya.



Melalui liriknya, ia memanjakan sang kekasih dengan barang-barang mewah. Future juga mengatakan bahwa ia telah ‘memperbaiki’ gadis itu dari sifat buruknya.



Lagu ini menandai kolaborasi kedua puluh antara Future dan DJ Khaled setelah sebelumnya keduanya merilis BIG TIME pada album yang sama.



Di sisi lain, SZA bersatu kembali dengan DJ Khaled untuk kedua kalinya setelah lagu Just Us yang dirilis pada Mei 2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

