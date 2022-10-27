Lirik Lagu BEAUTIFUL - DJ Khaled ft. Future dan SZA dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 27 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB
DJ Khaled.
DJ Khaled. /

BEAUTIFUL - DJ Khaled ft. Future dan SZA

Yeah (We The Best Music)
So beautiful, beautiful fantasy
Yeah, it's Pluto (Another one)
Life is beautiful
Whatever, whatever
Whatever, yeah
DJ Khaled

Pull up in that two tone, got me feelin' like a Jetson
Let it out, my sneaky link, lil' shawty like my best friend
Pop a bag on her, I'm a sponsor, she my investment
She not the only one without no questions (No question)
She don't want me with nobody else (No one еlse)
She just want me all to hеrself (All to herself)
She don't share with nobody else (Keep goin')
She just want me all to herself (Pluto)
Make her feel like a superstar, she way above average
I just new baguette her 'cause I'm a barbarian
Soon as I put a Patek on her, now these hoes starin' (Now these hoes starin', now these hoes starin')
Almost went to therapy but you was all I needed
I can't even front, you gave me somethin' to believe in
Show more Audemars, takin' your talent to Philippe
You can't up and leave 'cause you caught a nigga cheatin'

Every single night we burn sage 'cause we toxic (Because we toxic)
Mushrooms got us outside our bodies (Outside our bodies)
She so used to me swallowin' her, it's turnin' her rotten
Anytime I leave out on tour don't be plottin'
Every time I'm leavin' out the door she talk feisty
Just make sure you're holdin' me down before I'm out your sight
I go up from GRAMMYs, win by this shit international
Whatever you do just stay true and show passion
When you talk, be precise

I took a flight for the Patek, you said, "Bae, you're so dramatic", I guess
Anything you want, boy, forget it, you just make me feel so
I took a chance and you grabbed it, you said, "Don't worry, I got it," you said
And you just make me feel so beautiful

Every single night we burn sage 'cause we toxic
Mushrooms got us outside our bodies
She so used to me swallowin' her, it's turnin’ her rotten
Anytime I leave out on tour don't be plottin'
Every time I'm leavin' out the door she talk feisty
Just make sure you're holdin' me down before I'm out your sight
I go up from GRAMMYs, win by this shit international
Whatever you do just stay true and show passion
When you talk, be precise

She so beautiful she give life to the lifeless
It's a miracle, yeah, she cure me from my vices (It's a miracle)
Keep it spiritual, don't give up if you righteous (So spiritual)
I go digital, spendin' cash (Spendin cash)
Puttin' baguettes on all my staff (On all my staff)
Heaven or hell, good or bad (Don't be sad)
Christian Dior, shop in Paris (Shoppin' in Paris)

I took a flight for the Patek, you said, "Bae, you're so dramatic", I guess
Anything you want, boy, forget it, you just make me feel so
I took a chance and you grabbed it, you said, "Don't worry, I got it," you said
And you just make me feel so beautiful
I took a flight for the Patek, you said, "Bae, you're so dramatic", I guess
Anything you want, boy, forget it, you just make me feel so
I took a chance and you grabbed it, you said, "Don't worry, I got it," you said
And you just make me feel so beautiful

You took a flight for the Patek, you need to stop bein' dramatic, I know
Baby, you're beautiful
So beautiful, so beautiful, so beautiful
You're so beautiful
So beautiful, so beautiful, so beautiful
Baby, come here, yeah, that's right

Credit

Produser: DJ Khaled, TM88, dan KXVI

Penulis: Future, SZA, DJ Khaled, TM88, dan KXVI

Album: GOD DID

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Fakta di balik lagu

BEAUTIFUL merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh DJ Khaled dengan menggandeng rapper Future dan bintang R&B SZA.

Lagu ini resmi dirilis pada 26 Agustus 2022, bersamaan dengan perilisan album GOD DID.

BEAUTIFUL merupakan lagu cinta dengan gaya rap, yakni ketika Future menggambarkan hubungannya dengan kekasihnya.

Melalui liriknya, ia memanjakan sang kekasih dengan barang-barang mewah. Future juga mengatakan bahwa ia telah ‘memperbaiki’ gadis itu dari sifat buruknya.

Lagu ini menandai kolaborasi kedua puluh antara Future dan DJ Khaled setelah sebelumnya keduanya merilis BIG TIME pada album yang sama.

Di sisi lain, SZA bersatu kembali dengan DJ Khaled untuk kedua kalinya setelah lagu Just Us yang dirilis pada Mei 2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

