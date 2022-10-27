Lirik Lagu Little White Lies - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Little White Lies - One Direction
[Intro: All]
If this room was burnin'
I wouldn't even notice
'Cause you've been takin' up my mind
With your little white lies, little white lies
[Verse 1: Liam, Louis]
You say it's gettin' late, it's gettin' late
And you don't know if you can stay, if you can stay
But you, you don't tell the truth, no, you, you like playing games
Your hands touching me, they're touching me
And your eyes keep saying things
They're sayin' what we do when it's only me and you
I can't concentrate
[Pre-Chorus: Niall]
That's all I'm thinkin' about, all I keep thinkin' about
Everythin' else just fades away
[Chorus: All]
If this room was burnin'
I wouldn't even notice
'Cause you've been takin' up my mind
With your little white lies, little white lies
You say you're a good girl
But I know you would, girl
'Cause you've been telling me all night
With your little white lies, little white lies
With your little white lies, little white lies
[Verse 2: Zayn]
