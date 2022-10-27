Lirik Lagu Little White Lies - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Little White Lies - One Direction

[Intro: All]

If this room was burnin'

I wouldn't even notice

'Cause you've been takin' up my mind

With your little white lies, little white lies

[Verse 1: Liam, Louis]

You say it's gettin' late, it's gettin' late

And you don't know if you can stay, if you can stay

But you, you don't tell the truth, no, you, you like playing games

Your hands touching me, they're touching me

And your eyes keep saying things

They're sayin' what we do when it's only me and you

I can't concentrate

[Pre-Chorus: Niall]

That's all I'm thinkin' about, all I keep thinkin' about

Everythin' else just fades away

[Chorus: All]

If this room was burnin'

I wouldn't even notice

'Cause you've been takin' up my mind

With your little white lies, little white lies

You say you're a good girl

But I know you would, girl

'Cause you've been telling me all night

With your little white lies, little white lies

With your little white lies, little white lies



[Verse 2: Zayn]