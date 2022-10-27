Lirik Lagu PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ - Future dan Fakta di Baliknya

PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ - Future
G5 the flight, man, I'm way in the sky
She finna tell me "No way" and it's cap
Nigga, can't even see me, I'm way in the sky
G5 the flight, nigga way in the sky
G5 the flight, man, I'm way outta here
G5 the flight, nigga, can't even see me
I'm way outta here, I'm too far in the sky
Hermès ashtray to dump my ashes
Bitch so pretty, look better than Cassie
Puffin' on zooties and she callin' me daddy
Walkin' on shit, turn it up and I gas it
Came out the gutter, it ain't nothin' for me to swag it
Secure the bag, got a bitch, I'ma bag it
Turnin' it up, gotta make sure shit good
Park it, two mil' in the middle of my hood
Drinkin' on mud, I made it out of thе sewer
Chrome Hеart accessories, whatever, I'm good
Lot of these niggas, they lookin' the same
They copy my lingo, they bitin' my chain
Championship, championship, Range just gon' amp this shit
Bitch break her neck just to look at the kid
Dirty the Fanta but make it in Canada
Bro get this money like it's my religion
It's gon' be a mad day, a sad day for any of these niggas
That try to compare whatever I did
Damn near touched a hundred, it just off the gig
I came out the jungle, they kidnapped a kid
I trap out a bando, spent ten on a crib
I look at the ocean to spot thirty M's
Pin it where I'm at, the city I'm in
I give you my fully, no matter where I'm in
Her hair touch her ass, she gon' think she Korean
You fuckin' me good, bitch, you helpin' me win
Niggas can't see me, ain't no competition
Too many bracelets, need a whole 'nother wrist
I'm never sober, don't think I'ma quit
I pop the E, I can feel when it kick
G5 the flight, nigga, can't even see me
I'm way outta here, I'm too far in the sky
Hermès ashtray to dump my ashes
Bitch so pretty, look better than Cassie
Puffin' on zooties and she callin' me daddy
Walkin' on shit, turn it up and I gas it
Came out the gutter, it ain't nothin' for me to swag it
Secure the bag, got a bitch, I'ma bag it
Turnin' it up, gotta make sure shit good
Park it, two mil' in the middle of my hood
Drinkin' on mud, I made it out of the sewer
Chrome Heart accessories, whatever, I'm good
Lot of these niggas, they lookin' the same
They copy my lingo, they bitin' my chain
Championship, championship, Range just gon' amp this shit
Bitch break her neck just to look at the kid
Count up some millions then take some more drugs
Been stuck in my memory, they wasn't showing love
Ain't matching my fly, bitch, you know you a dub
I started this wave and ain't using a brush
Stopped taking molly, I'm back on the E
Flying commercial, you ain't high as me
Driving a spaceship, the one with the wings
Cross up the trap, I done broke down a key
Ain't let no fuck nigga holdin' me back
Put a switch on it, these lil' niggas whack
After I hit your bitch, givin' her back
Ain't got no roof, put her heart on a strap
Go to the moon, ain't gon' show you no slatt
Pluto tycoon, ain't no regular 'Cat
Took a few shrooms, I forget where I'm at
Poppin' a Tesla, I feel when it kick
G5 the flight, nigga, can't even see me
I'm way outta here, I'm too far in the sky
Hermès ashtray to dump my ashes
Bitch so pretty, look better than Cassie
Puffin' on zooties and she callin' me daddy
Walkin' on shit, turn it up and I gas it
Came out the gutter, it ain't nothin' for me to swag it
Secure the bag, got a bitch, I'ma bag it
Turnin' it up, gotta make sure shit good
Park it, two mil' in the middle of my hood
Drinkin' on mud, I made it out of the sewer
Chrome Heart accessories, whatever, I'm good
Lot of these niggas, they lookin' the same
They copy my lingo, they bitin' my chain
Championship, championship, Range just gon' amp this shit
Bitch break her neck just to look at the kid
Credit
Produser: Nils, TooDope, dan M88
Penulis: Nils, TooDope, TM88, dan Future
Album: I NEVER LIKED YOU
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Fakta di balik lagu
PUFFIN ON ZOOTIES merupakan lagu milik Future yang resmi dirilis pada 29 April 2022 untuk album I NEVER LIKED U.
Untuk membantu mempromosikan album tersebut, Future menjual kaus, celana olahraga, jaket, dan celana pendek. Diketahui, Zootiez merupakan merek yang berkolaborasi dengan Future untuk membantu mempromosikan albumnya.
Adapun cuplikan pendek dari lagu tersebut menjadi viral usai Future mengunggahnya ke cerita Instagram pada 1 November 2021.
Selama pekan yang berakhir pada 14 Mei 2022, PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ bertengger di posisi ke-4 di Billboard Hot 100.
Usai menjual 500.000 unit, lagu ini pun dianugerahi sertifikasi emas oleh Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) pada tanggal 6 Juni 2022. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
