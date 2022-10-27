Lirik Lagu PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ - Future dan Fakta di Baliknya

PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ - Future



G5 the flight, man, I'm way in the sky

She finna tell me "No way" and it's cap

Nigga, can't even see me, I'm way in the sky

G5 the flight, nigga way in the sky

G5 the flight, man, I'm way outta here



G5 the flight, nigga, can't even see me

I'm way outta here, I'm too far in the sky

Hermès ashtray to dump my ashes

Bitch so pretty, look better than Cassie

Puffin' on zooties and she callin' me daddy

Walkin' on shit, turn it up and I gas it

Came out the gutter, it ain't nothin' for me to swag it

Secure the bag, got a bitch, I'ma bag it

Turnin' it up, gotta make sure shit good

Park it, two mil' in the middle of my hood

Drinkin' on mud, I made it out of thе sewer

Chrome Hеart accessories, whatever, I'm good

Lot of these niggas, they lookin' the same

They copy my lingo, they bitin' my chain

Championship, championship, Range just gon' amp this shit

Bitch break her neck just to look at the kid



Dirty the Fanta but make it in Canada

Bro get this money like it's my religion

It's gon' be a mad day, a sad day for any of these niggas

That try to compare whatever I did

Damn near touched a hundred, it just off the gig

I came out the jungle, they kidnapped a kid

I trap out a bando, spent ten on a crib

I look at the ocean to spot thirty M's

Pin it where I'm at, the city I'm in

I give you my fully, no matter where I'm in

Her hair touch her ass, she gon' think she Korean

You fuckin' me good, bitch, you helpin' me win

Niggas can't see me, ain't no competition

Too many bracelets, need a whole 'nother wrist

I'm never sober, don't think I'ma quit

I pop the E, I can feel when it kick



G5 the flight, nigga, can't even see me

I'm way outta here, I'm too far in the sky

Hermès ashtray to dump my ashes

Bitch so pretty, look better than Cassie

Puffin' on zooties and she callin' me daddy

Walkin' on shit, turn it up and I gas it

Came out the gutter, it ain't nothin' for me to swag it

Secure the bag, got a bitch, I'ma bag it

Turnin' it up, gotta make sure shit good

Park it, two mil' in the middle of my hood

Drinkin' on mud, I made it out of the sewer

Chrome Heart accessories, whatever, I'm good

Lot of these niggas, they lookin' the same

They copy my lingo, they bitin' my chain

Championship, championship, Range just gon' amp this shit

Bitch break her neck just to look at the kid



Count up some millions then take some more drugs

Been stuck in my memory, they wasn't showing love

Ain't matching my fly, bitch, you know you a dub

I started this wave and ain't using a brush

Stopped taking molly, I'm back on the E

Flying commercial, you ain't high as me

Driving a spaceship, the one with the wings

Cross up the trap, I done broke down a key

Ain't let no fuck nigga holdin' me back

Put a switch on it, these lil' niggas whack

After I hit your bitch, givin' her back

Ain't got no roof, put her heart on a strap

Go to the moon, ain't gon' show you no slatt

Pluto tycoon, ain't no regular 'Cat

Took a few shrooms, I forget where I'm at

Poppin' a Tesla, I feel when it kick



G5 the flight, nigga, can't even see me

I'm way outta here, I'm too far in the sky

Hermès ashtray to dump my ashes

Bitch so pretty, look better than Cassie

Puffin' on zooties and she callin' me daddy

Walkin' on shit, turn it up and I gas it

Came out the gutter, it ain't nothin' for me to swag it

Secure the bag, got a bitch, I'ma bag it

Turnin' it up, gotta make sure shit good

Park it, two mil' in the middle of my hood

Drinkin' on mud, I made it out of the sewer

Chrome Heart accessories, whatever, I'm good

Lot of these niggas, they lookin' the same

They copy my lingo, they bitin' my chain

Championship, championship, Range just gon' amp this shit

Bitch break her neck just to look at the kid



Credit



Produser: Nils, TooDope, dan M88

Penulis: Nils, TooDope, TM88, dan Future

Album: I NEVER LIKED YOU

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Fakta di balik lagu



PUFFIN ON ZOOTIES merupakan lagu milik Future yang resmi dirilis pada 29 April 2022 untuk album I NEVER LIKED U.



Untuk membantu mempromosikan album tersebut, Future menjual kaus, celana olahraga, jaket, dan celana pendek. Diketahui, Zootiez merupakan merek yang berkolaborasi dengan Future untuk membantu mempromosikan albumnya.



Adapun cuplikan pendek dari lagu tersebut menjadi viral usai Future mengunggahnya ke cerita Instagram pada 1 November 2021.



Selama pekan yang berakhir pada 14 Mei 2022, PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ bertengger di posisi ke-4 di Billboard Hot 100.



Usai menjual 500.000 unit, lagu ini pun dianugerahi sertifikasi emas oleh Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) pada tanggal 6 Juni 2022. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

