Lirik lagu Royals – Lorde dan Fakta di Baliknya

Royals – Lorde

I've never seen a diamond in the flesh

I cut my teeth on wedding rings in the movies

And I'm not proud of my address

In a torn-up town, no postcode envy



But every song's like gold teeth, Grey Goose, trippin' in the bathroom

Bloodstains, ball gowns, trashin' the hotel room

We don't care, we're driving Cadillacs in our dreams

But everybody's like Cristal, Maybach, diamonds on your timepiece

Jet planes, islands, tigers on a gold leash

We don't care, we aren't caught up in your love affair



And we'll never be royals (royals)

It don't run in our blood

That kind of luxe just ain't for us

We crave a different kind of buzz

Let me be your ruler (ruler)

You can call me Queen Bee

And baby I'll rule, I'll rule, I'll rule, I'll rule

Let me live that fantasy



My friends and I, we've cracked the code

We count our dollars on the train to the party

And everyone who knows us knows that we're fine with this

We didn't come from money



But every song's like gold teeth, Grey Goose, trippin' in the bathroom

Bloodstains, ball gowns, trashin' the hotel room

We don't care, we're driving Cadillacs in our dreams

But everybody's like Cristal, Maybach, diamonds on your timepiece

Jet planes, islands, tigers on a gold leash

We don't care, we aren't caught up in your love affair



And we'll never be royals (royals)

It don't run in our blood

That kind of luxe just ain't for us

We crave a different kind of buzz

Let me be your ruler (ruler)

You can call me Queen Bee

And baby I'll rule, I'll rule, I'll rule, I'll rule

Let me live that fantasy



Ooh ooh oh

We're bigger than we ever dreamed

And I'm in love with being queen

Ooh ooh oh

Life is great without a care

We aren't caught up in your love affair



And we'll never be royals (royals)

It don't run in our blood

That kind of luxe just ain't for us

We crave a different kind of buzz

Let me be your ruler (ruler)

You can call me Queen Bee

And baby I'll rule, I'll rule, I'll rule, I'll rule

Let me live that fantasy

Credit

Artis : Lorde

Tahun Rilis : 2013

Produser : Joel Little

Album : Pure Heroine



Fakta di Balik Lagu Royals – Lorde

Lorde adalah penyanyi dan penulis lagu asal New Zealand dengan nama asli Ella Yelich-O’Connor. Royals merupakan lagu hit miliknya yang rilis pada tahun 2013.

Royals berhasil mencapai peringkat pertama dalam tangga lagu Alternative Songs pada 24 Agustus 2013. Hal ini menjadikannya sebagai artis solo wanita pertama yang menempati urutan pertama sejak terakhir kali diraih oleh Tracy Bonham lewat lagu Mother Mother pada Juni 1996.

Pada usianya yang masih 17 tahun,Lorde berhasil masuk dan bertahan di Bilboard 100 lewat lagunya yang berjudul Royals.

Lagu ini ditulis oleh dirinya sendiri dan Joel Little. Hebatnya, Lorde mengungkapkan bahwa ia menulis lirik lagu ini hanya dalam waktu setengah jam saja. Keduanya pun berhasil mendapatkan penghargaan di Silver Scroll Award 2013. (Anggita Laras Syanlindri)***