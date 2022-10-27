Lirik lagu Royals – Lorde dan Fakta di Baliknya

I've never seen a diamond in the flesh
I cut my teeth on wedding rings in the movies
And I'm not proud of my address
In a torn-up town, no postcode envy
But every song's like gold teeth, Grey Goose, trippin' in the bathroom
Bloodstains, ball gowns, trashin' the hotel room
We don't care, we're driving Cadillacs in our dreams
But everybody's like Cristal, Maybach, diamonds on your timepiece
Jet planes, islands, tigers on a gold leash
We don't care, we aren't caught up in your love affair
And we'll never be royals (royals)
It don't run in our blood
That kind of luxe just ain't for us
We crave a different kind of buzz
Let me be your ruler (ruler)
You can call me Queen Bee
And baby I'll rule, I'll rule, I'll rule, I'll rule
Let me live that fantasy
My friends and I, we've cracked the code
We count our dollars on the train to the party
And everyone who knows us knows that we're fine with this
We didn't come from money
But every song's like gold teeth, Grey Goose, trippin' in the bathroom
Bloodstains, ball gowns, trashin' the hotel room
We don't care, we're driving Cadillacs in our dreams
But everybody's like Cristal, Maybach, diamonds on your timepiece
Jet planes, islands, tigers on a gold leash
We don't care, we aren't caught up in your love affair
And we'll never be royals (royals)
It don't run in our blood
That kind of luxe just ain't for us
We crave a different kind of buzz
Let me be your ruler (ruler)
You can call me Queen Bee
And baby I'll rule, I'll rule, I'll rule, I'll rule
Let me live that fantasy
Ooh ooh oh
We're bigger than we ever dreamed
And I'm in love with being queen
Ooh ooh oh
Life is great without a care
We aren't caught up in your love affair
And we'll never be royals (royals)
It don't run in our blood
That kind of luxe just ain't for us
We crave a different kind of buzz
Let me be your ruler (ruler)
You can call me Queen Bee
And baby I'll rule, I'll rule, I'll rule, I'll rule
Let me live that fantasy
Credit
Artis : Lorde
Tahun Rilis : 2013
Produser : Joel Little
Album : Pure Heroine
Fakta di Balik Lagu Royals – Lorde
Lorde adalah penyanyi dan penulis lagu asal New Zealand dengan nama asli Ella Yelich-O’Connor. Royals merupakan lagu hit miliknya yang rilis pada tahun 2013.
Royals berhasil mencapai peringkat pertama dalam tangga lagu Alternative Songs pada 24 Agustus 2013. Hal ini menjadikannya sebagai artis solo wanita pertama yang menempati urutan pertama sejak terakhir kali diraih oleh Tracy Bonham lewat lagu Mother Mother pada Juni 1996.
Pada usianya yang masih 17 tahun,Lorde berhasil masuk dan bertahan di Bilboard 100 lewat lagunya yang berjudul Royals.
Lagu ini ditulis oleh dirinya sendiri dan Joel Little. Hebatnya, Lorde mengungkapkan bahwa ia menulis lirik lagu ini hanya dalam waktu setengah jam saja. Keduanya pun berhasil mendapatkan penghargaan di Silver Scroll Award 2013. (Anggita Laras Syanlindri)***
