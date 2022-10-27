Lirik lagu Royals – Lorde dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 27 Oktober 2022, 02:02 WIB
Lorde
Lorde /

RoyalsLorde

I've never seen a diamond in the flesh
I cut my teeth on wedding rings in the movies
And I'm not proud of my address
In a torn-up town, no postcode envy

But every song's like gold teeth, Grey Goose, trippin' in the bathroom
Bloodstains, ball gowns, trashin' the hotel room
We don't care, we're driving Cadillacs in our dreams
But everybody's like Cristal, Maybach, diamonds on your timepiece
Jet planes, islands, tigers on a gold leash
We don't care, we aren't caught up in your love affair

And we'll never be royals (royals)
It don't run in our blood
That kind of luxe just ain't for us
We crave a different kind of buzz
Let me be your ruler (ruler)
You can call me Queen Bee
And baby I'll rule, I'll rule, I'll rule, I'll rule
Let me live that fantasy

My friends and I, we've cracked the code
We count our dollars on the train to the party
And everyone who knows us knows that we're fine with this
We didn't come from money

But every song's like gold teeth, Grey Goose, trippin' in the bathroom
Bloodstains, ball gowns, trashin' the hotel room
We don't care, we're driving Cadillacs in our dreams
But everybody's like Cristal, Maybach, diamonds on your timepiece
Jet planes, islands, tigers on a gold leash
We don't care, we aren't caught up in your love affair

And we'll never be royals (royals)
It don't run in our blood
That kind of luxe just ain't for us
We crave a different kind of buzz
Let me be your ruler (ruler)
You can call me Queen Bee
And baby I'll rule, I'll rule, I'll rule, I'll rule
Let me live that fantasy

Ooh ooh oh
We're bigger than we ever dreamed
And I'm in love with being queen
Ooh ooh oh
Life is great without a care
We aren't caught up in your love affair

And we'll never be royals (royals)
It don't run in our blood
That kind of luxe just ain't for us
We crave a different kind of buzz
Let me be your ruler (ruler)
You can call me Queen Bee
And baby I'll rule, I'll rule, I'll rule, I'll rule
Let me live that fantasy

Credit
Artis : Lorde
Tahun Rilis : 2013
Produser : Joel Little
Album : Pure Heroine

Fakta di Balik Lagu RoyalsLorde

Lorde adalah penyanyi dan penulis lagu asal New Zealand dengan nama asli Ella Yelich-O’Connor. Royals merupakan lagu hit miliknya yang rilis pada tahun 2013.

Royals berhasil mencapai peringkat pertama dalam tangga lagu Alternative Songs pada 24 Agustus 2013. Hal ini menjadikannya sebagai artis solo wanita pertama yang menempati urutan pertama sejak terakhir kali diraih oleh Tracy Bonham lewat lagu Mother Mother pada Juni 1996.

Pada usianya yang masih 17 tahun,Lorde berhasil masuk dan bertahan di Bilboard 100 lewat lagunya yang berjudul Royals.

Lagu ini ditulis oleh dirinya sendiri dan Joel Little. Hebatnya, Lorde mengungkapkan bahwa ia menulis lirik lagu ini hanya dalam waktu setengah jam saja. Keduanya pun berhasil mendapatkan penghargaan di Silver Scroll Award 2013. (Anggita Laras Syanlindri)***

 

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Island in the Sun - Weezer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Island in the Sun - Weezer dan Fakta di Baliknya

27 Oktober 2022, 01:24 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dalam Teduh – Fatin Shidqia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dalam Teduh – Fatin Shidqia dan Fakta di Baliknya

27 Oktober 2022, 01:12 WIB
39 Tahun Bermusik, Slank Siap Konser di 5 Kota

39 Tahun Bermusik, Slank Siap Konser di 5 Kota

26 Oktober 2022, 18:50 WIB
Lirik Lagu Putus atau Terus – Judika dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Putus atau Terus – Judika dan Fakta di Baliknya

26 Oktober 2022, 01:26 WIB
Fosfen Music Festival 2022 Siap Gebrak Kota Bandung, Berikut Lineup Lengkapnya

Fosfen Music Festival 2022 Siap Gebrak Kota Bandung, Berikut Lineup Lengkapnya

25 Oktober 2022, 08:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Best Friend – Toy-Box dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Best Friend – Toy-Box dan Fakta di Baliknya

25 Oktober 2022, 00:03 WIB
Lirik Lagu Congratulations – Day6 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Congratulations – Day6 dan Fakta di Baliknya

24 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Anti Hero - Taylor Swift, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Anti Hero - Taylor Swift, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 18:01 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blank Page - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blank Page - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 02:02 WIB
Lirik Lagu Beatbox – NCT DREAM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beatbox – NCT DREAM dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 01:02 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Dinkes DKI Jakarta Pantau Faskes dan Apotek, Pastikan Obat Sirup dengan Kandungan EG dan DEG Dikarantina
2

Apa Itu Time Attendance System, Fungsi dan Rekomendasinya
3

Duga Ada Maladministrasi, Ombudsman Minta Pemerintah Beberkan Data Valid Kasus Gagal Ginjal Akut pada Anak
4

Xi Jinping Jadi Presiden China Lagi, Tim Joe Biden Atur Pertemuan
5

Toyota Indonesia Pamer Bocoran Mobil Baru, Innova Hybrid Meluncur Bulan Depan?
6

Terlanjur Konsumsi Obat dengan Kandungan Etilen Glikol, Air Putih Diklaim Bisa Eliminasi Zat Berbahaya
7

Max Verstappen Tercepat, Tim Red Bull Racing Raih Gelar Juara Dunia Konstruktor Formula 1 2022
8

Polisi Beri Cokelat pada Bocah Berhelm saat Lampu Merah, Netizen: Taat Peraturan Sejak Dini
9

Pemimpin Nasional dan Pakar Pembangunan Melakukan Konferensi untuk membangun Kembali Ukraina
10

Daftar Lengkap 19 Produk yang Ditarik Unilever karena Bisa Memicu Kanker

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Sinar Jateng

Sedang Berlangsung! Laga Liga Champions Grup C Barcelona VS Bayern Munchen

Sedang Berlangsung! Laga Liga Champions Grup C Barcelona VS Bayern Munchen

27 Oktober 2022, 02:41 WIB

Bandung Raya

9 Obat Batuk dan Pilek Alami Bantu Redakan Gejala dengan Cepat: Yogurt Paling Enak

9 Obat Batuk dan Pilek Alami Bantu Redakan Gejala dengan Cepat: Yogurt Paling Enak

27 Oktober 2022, 02:31 WIB

Bandung Raya

Tak Hanya Peringati Hari Sumpah Pemuda, 28 Oktober 2022 ARMY Tunggu Ini dari Jin BTS

Tak Hanya Peringati Hari Sumpah Pemuda, 28 Oktober 2022 ARMY Tunggu Ini dari Jin BTS

27 Oktober 2022, 02:25 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Inilah Mobil digandrungi Milenial Amerika, Apakah Salah Satu Seperti Koleksi Anda?

Inilah Mobil digandrungi Milenial Amerika, Apakah Salah Satu Seperti Koleksi Anda?

27 Oktober 2022, 02:13 WIB

Sinar Jateng

Hasil Liga Champions : Inter Milan Libas Viktoria Plzen

Hasil Liga Champions : Inter Milan Libas Viktoria Plzen

27 Oktober 2022, 02:12 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

SIARAN LANGSUNG Barcelona vs Bayern Munchen Live TV SCTV, Gratis Nonton BIG MATCH UCL Liga Champions 22/23

SIARAN LANGSUNG Barcelona vs Bayern Munchen Live TV SCTV, Gratis Nonton BIG MATCH UCL Liga Champions 22/23

27 Oktober 2022, 02:06 WIB

Kedu Today

Link Live Streaming Barcelona vs Bayern Munchen Hajya di Sini, Bukan Yalla Shoot atau Koora Live Streaming

Link Live Streaming Barcelona vs Bayern Munchen Hajya di Sini, Bukan Yalla Shoot atau Koora Live Streaming

27 Oktober 2022, 02:04 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari ini 27 Oktober 2022: Anda Akan Segera Keluar dari Kesulitan Keuangan Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari ini 27 Oktober 2022: Anda Akan Segera Keluar dari Kesulitan Keuangan Anda

27 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Kamis 27 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Kamis 27 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

27 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Kamis 27 Oktober 2022: Ada Minat Baru

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Kamis 27 Oktober 2022: Ada Minat Baru

27 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Kamis, 27 Oktober 2022, Barru Diguyur Hujan Sepanjang Hari

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Kamis, 27 Oktober 2022, Barru Diguyur Hujan Sepanjang Hari

27 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Media Magelang

LIVE SCORE Barcelona vs Bayern Munchen Liga Champions Pukul 02.00 WIB Lengkap Link Streaming Online di Sini

LIVE SCORE Barcelona vs Bayern Munchen Liga Champions Pukul 02.00 WIB Lengkap Link Streaming Online di Sini

27 Oktober 2022, 01:56 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Liverpool vs Ajax Amsterdam Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Liverpool vs Ajax Amsterdam Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

27 Oktober 2022, 01:55 WIB

Media Magelang

Sedang Tayang! Saksikan Live Barcelona vs Bayern Munchen via SCTV dan Vidio

Sedang Tayang! Saksikan Live Barcelona vs Bayern Munchen via SCTV dan Vidio

27 Oktober 2022, 01:55 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Survei IPO: Anies Baswedan - Ganjar Pranowo JUARA, Unggul Jauh Walau Sudah Diutak-atik Dengan Calon Lain

Survei IPO: Anies Baswedan - Ganjar Pranowo JUARA, Unggul Jauh Walau Sudah Diutak-atik Dengan Calon Lain

27 Oktober 2022, 01:53 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo 27 Oktober 2022: Anda Harus Ekstra Hati-Hati Saat Berurusan dengan Orang yang Sensitif

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo 27 Oktober 2022: Anda Harus Ekstra Hati-Hati Saat Berurusan dengan Orang yang Sensitif

27 Oktober 2022, 01:50 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

LINK LIVE STREAMING Ajax vs Liverpool via TV SCTV? KLIK Nonton UCL Liga Champions 22/23 Gratis

LINK LIVE STREAMING Ajax vs Liverpool via TV SCTV? KLIK Nonton UCL Liga Champions 22/23 Gratis

27 Oktober 2022, 01:50 WIB

Sudut Batam

Link Live Streaming Barcelona vs Bayern Munchen Secara Gratis

Link Live Streaming Barcelona vs Bayern Munchen Secara Gratis

27 Oktober 2022, 01:45 WIB

Salatiga Terkini

Sedang Berlangsung: Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, Klik 2 Link Nonton Live Streaming Gratis Disini

Sedang Berlangsung: Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, Klik 2 Link Nonton Live Streaming Gratis Disini

27 Oktober 2022, 01:45 WIB

Seputar Lampung

SEDANG TAYANG! Link Live Streaming SCTV Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Liga Champions 27 Oktober 2022 di Vidio

SEDANG TAYANG! Link Live Streaming SCTV Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Liga Champions 27 Oktober 2022 di Vidio

27 Oktober 2022, 01:45 WIB

Sudut Batam

Link Live Streaming Liverpool vs Ajax Amsterdam Secara Gratis

Link Live Streaming Liverpool vs Ajax Amsterdam Secara Gratis

27 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB

Salatiga Terkini

Sedang Berlangsung: Ajax vs Liverpool, Cek Link Nonton Live Streaming Disini

Sedang Berlangsung: Ajax vs Liverpool, Cek Link Nonton Live Streaming Disini

27 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

LINK LIVE STREAMING Barcelona vs Bayern Munchen via TV SCTV, Nonton UCL Liga Champions 22/23 Gratis

LINK LIVE STREAMING Barcelona vs Bayern Munchen via TV SCTV, Nonton UCL Liga Champions 22/23 Gratis

27 Oktober 2022, 01:39 WIB

Warta Lombok

Fitri Salhuteru Colek Kapolri Jendral Listyo Sigit Usai Nikita Mirzani Resmi Ditahan

Fitri Salhuteru Colek Kapolri Jendral Listyo Sigit Usai Nikita Mirzani Resmi Ditahan

27 Oktober 2022, 01:38 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Buruan Sebelum Kehabisan, Hanya Dengan Modal Belasan Juta Sudah Dapat Membawah Motor Sejuta Umat

Buruan Sebelum Kehabisan, Hanya Dengan Modal Belasan Juta Sudah Dapat Membawah Motor Sejuta Umat

27 Oktober 2022, 01:36 WIB