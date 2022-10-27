Lirik lagu Hard Feeling Loveless – Lorde dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hard Feeling/Loveless – Lorde

(Go back and tell it)



Please could you be tender and I will sit close to you

Let's give it a minute before we admit that we're through

Guess this is the winter

Our bodies are young and blue

I'm at Jungle City, it's late and this song is for you



Cause I remember the rush, when forever was us

Before all of the winds of regret and mistrust

Now we sit in your car and our love is a ghost

Well I guess I should go

Yeah I guess I should go



Hard feelings

These are what they call hard feelings of love

When the sweet words and fevers all leave us right here in the cold, oh oh

Alone with the hard feelings of love

God I wish I believed you when you told me this was my home, oh oh



I light all the candles

Cut flowers for all my rooms

I care for myself the way I used to care about you

These days, we kiss and we keep busy

The waves come after midnight

I call from underwater

Why even try to get right?

When you've outgrown a lover

The whole world knows but you

It's time to let go of this endless summer afternoon



Hard feelings

These are what they call hard feelings of love

When the sweet words and fevers all leave us right here in the cold, oh oh

Alone with the hard feelings of love

God I wish I believed you when you told me this was my home, oh oh



Three years, loved you every single day, made me weak, it was real for me, yup, real for me

Now I'll fake it every single day 'til I don't need fantasy, 'til I feel you leave

But I still remember everything, how we'd drift buying groceries, how you'd dance for me

I'll start letting go of little things 'til I'm so far away from you, far away from you, yeah



"What is this tape?"

"This is my favorite tape"



Bet you wanna rip my heart out

Bet you wanna skip my calls now

Well guess what? I like that

'Cause I'm gonna mess your life up

Gonna wanna tape my mouth shut

Look out, lovers



We're L.O.V.E.L.E.S.S.

Generation

L.O.V.E.L.E.S.S.

Generation

All fuckin' with our lover's heads

Generation



Bet you wanna rip my heart out

Bet you wanna skip my calls now

Well guess what? I like that

'Cause I'm gonna mess your life up

Gonna wanna tape my mouth shut

Look out, lovers



We're L.O.V.E.L.E.S.S.

Generation

L.O.V.E.L.E.S.S. (look out, lovers)

Generation

All fuckin' with our lover's heads

Generation (look out, lovers)



L.O.V.E.L.E.S.S.

Generation

L.O.V.E.L.E.S.S.

Generation

L.O.V.E.L.E.S.S.

Generation

L.O.V.E.L.E.S.S.

Generation

L.O.V.E.L.E.S.S.

Credit

Artis : Lorde

Tahun Rilis : 2017

Produser : Jack Antonoff & Lorde



Fakta di Balik Lagu

Lorde merupakan penyanyi dan penulis lagu asal New Zealand dengan salah satu lagu populernya berjudul Royals.

Hard Feelings/Loveless adalah gabungan dari dua lagu yang terdapat pada album keduanya yang bertajuk Melodrama. Dirlis tahun 2017, lagu ini ditulis dan diproduseri oleh dirinya sendiri bersama Jack Antonoff.

Lagu ini bercerita tentang emosi jatuh cinta dengan rinci sambil menertawakan generasi muda masa kini yang berpura-pura tidak terpengaruh oleh cinta.

Dua baris pertama dalam lagu ini terinspirasi dari sebuah film dokumenter tentang album tahun 1986 milik Paul Simon berjudul Graceland yang Lorde tonton.

Uniknya, lagu berdurasi lima menit ini berisi dua buah lagu dengan musik yang berbeda. Berbeda dengan Loveless, Hard Feelings adalah lagu yang memiliki melodi indah dan menenangkan yang bercerita tentang patah hati. (Anggita Laras Syanlindri)***