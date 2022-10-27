Lirik lagu Hard Feeling Loveless – Lorde dan Fakta di Baliknya

(Go back and tell it)
Please could you be tender and I will sit close to you
Let's give it a minute before we admit that we're through
Guess this is the winter
Our bodies are young and blue
I'm at Jungle City, it's late and this song is for you
Cause I remember the rush, when forever was us
Before all of the winds of regret and mistrust
Now we sit in your car and our love is a ghost
Well I guess I should go
Yeah I guess I should go
Hard feelings
These are what they call hard feelings of love
When the sweet words and fevers all leave us right here in the cold, oh oh
Alone with the hard feelings of love
God I wish I believed you when you told me this was my home, oh oh
I light all the candles
Cut flowers for all my rooms
I care for myself the way I used to care about you
These days, we kiss and we keep busy
The waves come after midnight
I call from underwater
Why even try to get right?
When you've outgrown a lover
The whole world knows but you
It's time to let go of this endless summer afternoon
Hard feelings
These are what they call hard feelings of love
When the sweet words and fevers all leave us right here in the cold, oh oh
Alone with the hard feelings of love
God I wish I believed you when you told me this was my home, oh oh
Three years, loved you every single day, made me weak, it was real for me, yup, real for me
Now I'll fake it every single day 'til I don't need fantasy, 'til I feel you leave
But I still remember everything, how we'd drift buying groceries, how you'd dance for me
I'll start letting go of little things 'til I'm so far away from you, far away from you, yeah
"What is this tape?"
"This is my favorite tape"
Bet you wanna rip my heart out
Bet you wanna skip my calls now
Well guess what? I like that
'Cause I'm gonna mess your life up
Gonna wanna tape my mouth shut
Look out, lovers
We're L.O.V.E.L.E.S.S.
Generation
L.O.V.E.L.E.S.S.
Generation
All fuckin' with our lover's heads
Generation
Bet you wanna rip my heart out
Bet you wanna skip my calls now
Well guess what? I like that
'Cause I'm gonna mess your life up
Gonna wanna tape my mouth shut
Look out, lovers
We're L.O.V.E.L.E.S.S.
Generation
L.O.V.E.L.E.S.S. (look out, lovers)
Generation
All fuckin' with our lover's heads
Generation (look out, lovers)
L.O.V.E.L.E.S.S.
Generation
L.O.V.E.L.E.S.S.
Generation
L.O.V.E.L.E.S.S.
Generation
L.O.V.E.L.E.S.S.
Generation
L.O.V.E.L.E.S.S.
Credit
Artis : Lorde
Tahun Rilis : 2017
Produser : Jack Antonoff & Lorde
Fakta di Balik Lagu
Lorde merupakan penyanyi dan penulis lagu asal New Zealand dengan salah satu lagu populernya berjudul Royals.
Hard Feelings/Loveless adalah gabungan dari dua lagu yang terdapat pada album keduanya yang bertajuk Melodrama. Dirlis tahun 2017, lagu ini ditulis dan diproduseri oleh dirinya sendiri bersama Jack Antonoff.
Lagu ini bercerita tentang emosi jatuh cinta dengan rinci sambil menertawakan generasi muda masa kini yang berpura-pura tidak terpengaruh oleh cinta.
Dua baris pertama dalam lagu ini terinspirasi dari sebuah film dokumenter tentang album tahun 1986 milik Paul Simon berjudul Graceland yang Lorde tonton.
Uniknya, lagu berdurasi lima menit ini berisi dua buah lagu dengan musik yang berbeda. Berbeda dengan Loveless, Hard Feelings adalah lagu yang memiliki melodi indah dan menenangkan yang bercerita tentang patah hati. (Anggita Laras Syanlindri)***
