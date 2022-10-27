Lirik Lagu Don't Break My Heart - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Don't Break My Heart - The Weeknd

… I see you drowning in the purple lights

Diamonds shining bright

I see every ice on you (on you)

You snatch my soul, I'm crucified

I feel paralyzed

I'm so mesmerized by you (by you)

… But I know you're right for me, ecstasy

I keep coming back for more

I think that you would die for me, destiny

And this time, I know for sure

… Just don't break my heart (don't break my heart)

Don't let me down, please

Don't you break my heart (don't break my heart)

I don't know if I can take it anymore

… Take it anymore, take it anymore

I can't take another heartbreak or I'll end it all

And the girl I used to love, we broke up in the club

And I almost died in the discotheque (-theque)

… Ooh, and now I know she wasn't right for me, enemy

I kept coming back for more

I'd rather you would die for me, destiny

And this time I know for sure

… Just don't break my heart (don't break my heart)

Don't let me down, please

Don't you break my heart (don't break my heart)

I don't know if I can take it anymore

… Don't break my heart (don't you, don't you)

I'm falling apart already

Don't you break my heart (don't you, don't you)

I don't know if I can take it anymore

… I believe the liquor's talking

I just need the room to stop

And I could be the one you want

Just as long as you don't break my heart