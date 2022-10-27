Lirik Lagu Don't Break My Heart - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Don't Break My Heart - The Weeknd
… I see you drowning in the purple lights
Diamonds shining bright
I see every ice on you (on you)
You snatch my soul, I'm crucified
I feel paralyzed
I'm so mesmerized by you (by you)
… But I know you're right for me, ecstasy
I keep coming back for more
I think that you would die for me, destiny
And this time, I know for sure
… Just don't break my heart (don't break my heart)
Don't let me down, please
Don't you break my heart (don't break my heart)
I don't know if I can take it anymore
… Take it anymore, take it anymore
I can't take another heartbreak or I'll end it all
And the girl I used to love, we broke up in the club
And I almost died in the discotheque (-theque)
… Ooh, and now I know she wasn't right for me, enemy
I kept coming back for more
I'd rather you would die for me, destiny
And this time I know for sure
… Just don't break my heart (don't break my heart)
Don't let me down, please
Don't you break my heart (don't break my heart)
I don't know if I can take it anymore
… Don't break my heart (don't you, don't you)
I'm falling apart already
Don't you break my heart (don't you, don't you)
I don't know if I can take it anymore
… I believe the liquor's talking
I just need the room to stop
And I could be the one you want
Just as long as you don't break my heart
