Lirik Lagu All Alone - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All Alone - Gorillaz

All alone, all alone

All alone, all alone

All alone, all alone

All alone, all alone

All alone, all alone

All alone, all alone

All alone, all alone

All alone, all alone

All alone, all alone

All alone, all alone

All alone, all alone

All alone, all alone

Leviticus

Deuteronomy

Snatch a piece of my wonderin'

Distant, far like yonderin'

Skin of my tooth like, seat of my boot like

Fly in my soup like, where's the waitress?

Can't take this, really can't finish this

These airs and all these graces

It's my mistake, I make it

J-dub to the boom now make it

Bounce-wiggle, bounce-wiggle

Shakin' all them bangs out

Chemical cut throats

Bound to blow the brain out

Cut to the brain, this ain't no game

I'll show no shame, I'll birth this blame

I'm twisted Cain, I'll twist again

I'll push the blade as plain as day