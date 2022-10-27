Lirik Lagu All Alone - Gorillaz dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu All Alone - Gorillaz
All alone, all alone
All alone, all alone
All alone, all alone
All alone, all alone
All alone, all alone
All alone, all alone
All alone, all alone
All alone, all alone
All alone, all alone
All alone, all alone
All alone, all alone
All alone, all alone
Leviticus
Deuteronomy
Snatch a piece of my wonderin'
Distant, far like yonderin'
Skin of my tooth like, seat of my boot like
Fly in my soup like, where's the waitress?
Can't take this, really can't finish this
These airs and all these graces
It's my mistake, I make it
J-dub to the boom now make it
Bounce-wiggle, bounce-wiggle
Shakin' all them bangs out
Chemical cut throats
Bound to blow the brain out
Cut to the brain, this ain't no game
I'll show no shame, I'll birth this blame
I'm twisted Cain, I'll twist again
I'll push the blade as plain as day
