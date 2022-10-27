Lirik Lagu Mama, I'm Coming Home - Ozzy Osbourne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Mama, I'm Coming Home Ozzy Osbourne
Times have changed and times are strange
Here I come, but I ain't the same
Mama, I'm coming home
Times gone by seems to be
You could have been a better friend to me
Mama, I'm coming home
You took me in and you drove me out
Yeah, you had me hypnotized, yeah
Lost and found and turned around
By the fire in your eyes
You made me cry, you told me lies
But, I can't stand to say goodbye
Mama, I'm coming home
I could be right, I could be wrong
It hurts so bad, it's been so long
Mama, I'm coming home
Selfish love, yeah, we're both alone
The ride before the fall, yeah
But I'm gonna take this heart of stone
I just got to have it all
I've seen your face a hundred times
Everyday we've been apart
I don't care about the sunshine, yeah
'Cause mama, mama, I'm coming home
I'm coming home
You took me in and you drove me out
Yeah, you had me hypnotized, yeah
Lost and found and turned around
By the fire in your eyes
I've seen your face a thousand times
Every day we've been apart
And I don't care about the sunshine, yeah
