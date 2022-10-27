Lirik Lagu Mama, I'm Coming Home - Ozzy Osbourne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Mama, I'm Coming Home Ozzy Osbourne

Times have changed and times are strange

Here I come, but I ain't the same

Mama, I'm coming home

Times gone by seems to be

You could have been a better friend to me

Mama, I'm coming home

You took me in and you drove me out

Yeah, you had me hypnotized, yeah

Lost and found and turned around

By the fire in your eyes

You made me cry, you told me lies

But, I can't stand to say goodbye

Mama, I'm coming home

I could be right, I could be wrong

It hurts so bad, it's been so long

Mama, I'm coming home

Selfish love, yeah, we're both alone

The ride before the fall, yeah

But I'm gonna take this heart of stone

I just got to have it all

I've seen your face a hundred times

Everyday we've been apart

I don't care about the sunshine, yeah

'Cause mama, mama, I'm coming home

I'm coming home

You took me in and you drove me out

Yeah, you had me hypnotized, yeah

Lost and found and turned around

By the fire in your eyes

I've seen your face a thousand times

Every day we've been apart

And I don't care about the sunshine, yeah