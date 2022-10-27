Lirik Lagu Good Kisser - Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Yeah, say, let me see it
Make every minute worth it, baby
This for Usher, baby (watch this)
I done been around the world, I done kissed a lot of girls
So I'm guessin' that it's true
Make me holla and I bet a million dollars
Don't nobody kiss it like you, huh
Don't nobody kiss it like you, don't nobody kiss it like you, ba-baby
Don't nobody kiss it like you, don't nobody kiss it like you, uh uh
It's five in the mornin'
Kush is rollin' while she makin' steak and eggs, yeah (don-dah-don-don)
At five in the mornin'
We can only be about to do one thing (what?) (don-dah-don-don)
See, I told her
The devil is a lie
Them other girls can't compete with mine
You do it so good, you fuck my mind
You pull it out, then you open wide
You make me wanna tap out and retire
Your pretty lips leave me so inspired, uh huh
I think that she's a winner
She could be a keeper
'Cause she's such a good kisser
Got lipstick on my leg, oh baby, ooh oh
She's such a good kisser
I'ma rain on this parade, oh baby, ooh
Let me tell ya somethin', uh
I done been around the world, I done kissed a lot of girls
So I'm guessin' that it's true (ooh)
Make me holla and I bet a million dollars
Don't nobody kiss it like you
Don't nobody kiss it like you, don't nobody kiss it like you, ba-baby
Don't nobody kiss it like you, don't nobody kiss it like you
This girl, she my hero
Get dinero, euros, pesos, francs and yen (don-dah-don-don)
(I ain't one to trick off either)
I'm starin' at your barrel
Pull the trigger, chitty, chitty, bang, babe (don-dah-don-don)
Whatever you want, I told her
The devil is a lie
Them other girls can't compete with mine
You do it so good, you fuck my mind
You pull it out, then you open wide
You make me wanna tap out and retire
Your pretty lips leave me so inspired
I think I got a winner
Could be a keeper
'Cause she's such a good kisser
Got lipstick on my leg, oh baby, ooh oh
She's such a good kisser
I'ma rain on this parade, oh baby, ooh
Artikel Pilihan