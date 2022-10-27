Lirik Lagu Good Kisser - Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Good Kisser – Usher

Yeah, say, let me see it

Make every minute worth it, baby

This for Usher, baby (watch this)

I done been around the world, I done kissed a lot of girls

So I'm guessin' that it's true

Make me holla and I bet a million dollars

Don't nobody kiss it like you, huh

Don't nobody kiss it like you, don't nobody kiss it like you, ba-baby

Don't nobody kiss it like you, don't nobody kiss it like you, uh uh

It's five in the mornin'

Kush is rollin' while she makin' steak and eggs, yeah (don-dah-don-don)

At five in the mornin'

We can only be about to do one thing (what?) (don-dah-don-don)

See, I told her

The devil is a lie

Them other girls can't compete with mine

You do it so good, you fuck my mind

You pull it out, then you open wide

You make me wanna tap out and retire

Your pretty lips leave me so inspired, uh huh

I think that she's a winner

She could be a keeper

'Cause she's such a good kisser

Got lipstick on my leg, oh baby, ooh oh

She's such a good kisser

I'ma rain on this parade, oh baby, ooh

Let me tell ya somethin', uh

I done been around the world, I done kissed a lot of girls

So I'm guessin' that it's true (ooh)

Make me holla and I bet a million dollars

Don't nobody kiss it like you

Don't nobody kiss it like you, don't nobody kiss it like you, ba-baby

Don't nobody kiss it like you, don't nobody kiss it like you

This girl, she my hero

Get dinero, euros, pesos, francs and yen (don-dah-don-don)

(I ain't one to trick off either)

I'm starin' at your barrel

Pull the trigger, chitty, chitty, bang, babe (don-dah-don-don)

Whatever you want, I told her

The devil is a lie

Them other girls can't compete with mine

You do it so good, you fuck my mind

You pull it out, then you open wide

You make me wanna tap out and retire

Your pretty lips leave me so inspired

I think I got a winner

Could be a keeper

'Cause she's such a good kisser

Got lipstick on my leg, oh baby, ooh oh

She's such a good kisser

I'ma rain on this parade, oh baby, ooh