Lirik Lagu Good Kisser - Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 27 Oktober 2022, 04:31 WIB
Usher.
Usher. /Instagram @usher

Good KisserUsher

Yeah, say, let me see it
Make every minute worth it, baby
This for Usher, baby (watch this)

I done been around the world, I done kissed a lot of girls
So I'm guessin' that it's true
Make me holla and I bet a million dollars
Don't nobody kiss it like you, huh
Don't nobody kiss it like you, don't nobody kiss it like you, ba-baby
Don't nobody kiss it like you, don't nobody kiss it like you, uh uh

It's five in the mornin'
Kush is rollin' while she makin' steak and eggs, yeah (don-dah-don-don)
At five in the mornin'
We can only be about to do one thing (what?) (don-dah-don-don)

See, I told her
The devil is a lie
Them other girls can't compete with mine
You do it so good, you fuck my mind
You pull it out, then you open wide
You make me wanna tap out and retire
Your pretty lips leave me so inspired, uh huh

I think that she's a winner
She could be a keeper
'Cause she's such a good kisser
Got lipstick on my leg, oh baby, ooh oh
She's such a good kisser
I'ma rain on this parade, oh baby, ooh

Let me tell ya somethin', uh
I done been around the world, I done kissed a lot of girls
So I'm guessin' that it's true (ooh)
Make me holla and I bet a million dollars
Don't nobody kiss it like you
Don't nobody kiss it like you, don't nobody kiss it like you, ba-baby
Don't nobody kiss it like you, don't nobody kiss it like you

This girl, she my hero
Get dinero, euros, pesos, francs and yen (don-dah-don-don)
(I ain't one to trick off either)
I'm starin' at your barrel
Pull the trigger, chitty, chitty, bang, babe (don-dah-don-don)

Whatever you want, I told her
The devil is a lie
Them other girls can't compete with mine
You do it so good, you fuck my mind
You pull it out, then you open wide
You make me wanna tap out and retire
Your pretty lips leave me so inspired

I think I got a winner
Could be a keeper
'Cause she's such a good kisser
Got lipstick on my leg, oh baby, ooh oh
She's such a good kisser
I'ma rain on this parade, oh baby, ooh

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Island in the Sun - Weezer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Island in the Sun - Weezer dan Fakta di Baliknya

27 Oktober 2022, 01:24 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dalam Teduh – Fatin Shidqia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dalam Teduh – Fatin Shidqia dan Fakta di Baliknya

27 Oktober 2022, 01:12 WIB
39 Tahun Bermusik, Slank Siap Konser di 5 Kota

39 Tahun Bermusik, Slank Siap Konser di 5 Kota

26 Oktober 2022, 18:50 WIB
Lirik Lagu Putus atau Terus – Judika dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Putus atau Terus – Judika dan Fakta di Baliknya

26 Oktober 2022, 01:26 WIB
Fosfen Music Festival 2022 Siap Gebrak Kota Bandung, Berikut Lineup Lengkapnya

Fosfen Music Festival 2022 Siap Gebrak Kota Bandung, Berikut Lineup Lengkapnya

25 Oktober 2022, 08:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Best Friend – Toy-Box dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Best Friend – Toy-Box dan Fakta di Baliknya

25 Oktober 2022, 00:03 WIB
Lirik Lagu Congratulations – Day6 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Congratulations – Day6 dan Fakta di Baliknya

24 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Anti Hero - Taylor Swift, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Anti Hero - Taylor Swift, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 18:01 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blank Page - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blank Page - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 02:02 WIB
Lirik Lagu Beatbox – NCT DREAM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beatbox – NCT DREAM dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 01:02 WIB

Terpopuler

1

5 Cara Membangun Ketangguhan Mental Pada Anak, Salah Satunya Membiarkan Mereka Merasa Tidak Nyaman
2

Anies Baswedan: Insya Allah Diskusi Tim Kecil NasDem, Demokrat, PKS Bawa Kebaikan
3

Ketahui Penyebab Batuk yang Jarang Diketahui, Lengkap dengan Jenis-jenisnya
4

Kirim Surat Permintaan Maaf ke Keluarga Brigadir J, Bharada E Sebut Tak Bisa Lawan Ferdy Sambo
5

Kementerian PUPR Mulai Rancang Drainase Pengendalian Banjir di IKN
6

Indeks Capaian Revolusi Mental akan Diumumkan Desember 2022
7

20 Quotes Leonardo da Vinci Tentang Cinta Paling Romantis, Inspiratif dan Menyentuh
8

Gagal Move On? Simak 10 Rahasia yang Ampuh untuk Lupakan Mantan Pacar
9

Shindy Putri Kehilangan Calon Anaknya, Ria Ricis dan Oki Setiana Dewi: Sudah Ada Dua Tabungan di Surga
10

Janji Berkata Jujur, Bharada E Tak Percaya Soal Pelecehan Brigadir J ke Putri Candrawathi

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Tasikmalaya

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Ini Kamis, 27 Oktober 2022: ANTV, Trans 7, dan tvOne, Ada Sinema Horor Asia

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Ini Kamis, 27 Oktober 2022: ANTV, Trans 7, dan tvOne, Ada Sinema Horor Asia

27 Oktober 2022, 05:56 WIB

Zona Priangan

Pentagon Sukses Menguji Komponen Senjata Hipersonik

Pentagon Sukses Menguji Komponen Senjata Hipersonik

27 Oktober 2022, 05:55 WIB

Kabar Banten

4 Zodiak yang tidak Bisa Menjadi Pemimpin Baik, Nomor 2 Sering Membuat Keputusan yang Buruk

4 Zodiak yang tidak Bisa Menjadi Pemimpin Baik, Nomor 2 Sering Membuat Keputusan yang Buruk

27 Oktober 2022, 05:55 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

29 LINK Twibbon Bingkai Sumpah Pemuda 2022 ke-94 Desain Unik dan Keren, Ramaikan Media Sosial Segera

29 LINK Twibbon Bingkai Sumpah Pemuda 2022 ke-94 Desain Unik dan Keren, Ramaikan Media Sosial Segera

27 Oktober 2022, 05:55 WIB

Portal Jember

Hasil Barcelona vs Bayern Munchen: Selamat Datang di Liga Eropa

Hasil Barcelona vs Bayern Munchen: Selamat Datang di Liga Eropa

27 Oktober 2022, 05:55 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini, Kamis 27 Oktober 2022: Investasi Akan Membuat Tabungan Anda Meroket

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini, Kamis 27 Oktober 2022: Investasi Akan Membuat Tabungan Anda Meroket

27 Oktober 2022, 05:54 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Aries dan Taurus, Kamis 27 Oktober 2022: Anda Menemukan Antusiasme Baru dalam Bekerja

Ramalan Bintang Aries dan Taurus, Kamis 27 Oktober 2022: Anda Menemukan Antusiasme Baru dalam Bekerja

27 Oktober 2022, 05:54 WIB

Kabar Banten

10 OPD Pemprov Banten Dapat Anggaran Fantastis pada RAPBD 2023, Ini Komentar Pengamat Kebijakan Publik

10 OPD Pemprov Banten Dapat Anggaran Fantastis pada RAPBD 2023, Ini Komentar Pengamat Kebijakan Publik

27 Oktober 2022, 05:53 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya Cerah Berawan Sepanjang Dini Hari hingga Siang dan Hujan Siang hingga Petang

Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya Cerah Berawan Sepanjang Dini Hari hingga Siang dan Hujan Siang hingga Petang

27 Oktober 2022, 05:53 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 113 Observing Asking Question, Cerita Riri

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 113 Observing Asking Question, Cerita Riri

27 Oktober 2022, 05:51 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Aquarius dan Pisces, Kamis 27 Oktober 2022: Kurangi Stres dengan Bertualang

Ramalan Bintang Aquarius dan Pisces, Kamis 27 Oktober 2022: Kurangi Stres dengan Bertualang

27 Oktober 2022, 05:51 WIB

Jababeka News

Jadwal Siaran Langsung Liga Champions Barcelona Vs Bayern Munchen Hingga Siapa Takut Orang Ketiga di SCTV

Jadwal Siaran Langsung Liga Champions Barcelona Vs Bayern Munchen Hingga Siapa Takut Orang Ketiga di SCTV

27 Oktober 2022, 05:50 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini, Kamis 27 Oktober 2022: Karir Melejit, Lakukan Hal Ini

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini, Kamis 27 Oktober 2022: Karir Melejit, Lakukan Hal Ini

27 Oktober 2022, 05:49 WIB

Media Blora

Atta Halilintar dan Taqy Malik Dilaporkan ke Bareskrim Polri, Diduga Terlibat Penipuan

Atta Halilintar dan Taqy Malik Dilaporkan ke Bareskrim Polri, Diduga Terlibat Penipuan

27 Oktober 2022, 05:49 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

Kunci Jawaban Tema 7 Kelas 5 SD MI Ganjil Kurikulum Merdeka, Soal Kongres Pemuda 1 dan 2

Kunci Jawaban Tema 7 Kelas 5 SD MI Ganjil Kurikulum Merdeka, Soal Kongres Pemuda 1 dan 2

27 Oktober 2022, 05:48 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Program NET Kamis 27 Oktober 2022 Tayang Drakor Dream High Hingga My Absolute Friend

Jadwal Program NET Kamis 27 Oktober 2022 Tayang Drakor Dream High Hingga My Absolute Friend

27 Oktober 2022, 05:47 WIB

Zona Priangan

Ikatan Cinta Kamis 27 Oktober 2022: Abimana Keji Termakan Hasutan Fajar, Al Tak Menyadari Adanya Bahaya Besar

Ikatan Cinta Kamis 27 Oktober 2022: Abimana Keji Termakan Hasutan Fajar, Al Tak Menyadari Adanya Bahaya Besar

27 Oktober 2022, 05:45 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari Ini, Kamis 27 Oktober 2022: Meski Beresiko, Jangan Lewatkan Kesempatan Itu

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari Ini, Kamis 27 Oktober 2022: Meski Beresiko, Jangan Lewatkan Kesempatan Itu

27 Oktober 2022, 05:45 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Jadwal Acara ANTV Kamis 27 Oktober 2022: Ada Film Horor Coming Soon, Intip Seleb, Rumah Idaman dan Naagin 3

Jadwal Acara ANTV Kamis 27 Oktober 2022: Ada Film Horor Coming Soon, Intip Seleb, Rumah Idaman dan Naagin 3

27 Oktober 2022, 05:45 WIB

Kilas Klaten

16 Peraturan dalam Permainan Bola Voli yang Baik dan Benar, Paling Lengkap

16 Peraturan dalam Permainan Bola Voli yang Baik dan Benar, Paling Lengkap

27 Oktober 2022, 05:45 WIB

Kabar Besuki

Jadwal Giornata 12 Liga Italia Live beIN Sports: Tonton Inter Milan vs Sampdoria dan Torino vs AC Milan

Jadwal Giornata 12 Liga Italia Live beIN Sports: Tonton Inter Milan vs Sampdoria dan Torino vs AC Milan

27 Oktober 2022, 05:45 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Ramalan Shio Kuda, Kambing, dan Monyet Hari Ini, 27 Oktober 2022: Percayai Proses, Munculkan Ide Baru

Ramalan Shio Kuda, Kambing, dan Monyet Hari Ini, 27 Oktober 2022: Percayai Proses, Munculkan Ide Baru

27 Oktober 2022, 05:45 WIB

Media Pakuan

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja PT Haier Sales Indonesia Oktober 2022, Simak Persyaratan dan Link Daftar Online

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja PT Haier Sales Indonesia Oktober 2022, Simak Persyaratan dan Link Daftar Online

27 Oktober 2022, 05:45 WIB

Flores Terkini

Hasil Pertandingan Grup C Liga Champions Kamis Dini Hari: Barcelona ke Liga Eropa, Inter Pesta Gol

Hasil Pertandingan Grup C Liga Champions Kamis Dini Hari: Barcelona ke Liga Eropa, Inter Pesta Gol

27 Oktober 2022, 05:44 WIB

Berita Mataraman

Sudah Tahu 28 Oktober Memperingati Hari Apa? Cek Sejarah Peringatan Sumpah Pemuda di Sini

Sudah Tahu 28 Oktober Memperingati Hari Apa? Cek Sejarah Peringatan Sumpah Pemuda di Sini

27 Oktober 2022, 05:41 WIB