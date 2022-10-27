Lirik Lagu Why Won't You Love Me - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Why Won't You Love Me - 5 Seconds of Summer

Why?

Why?

Switching into airplane mode again

We're not alright but I'll pretend

Press my cheek against the glass

Just be good till I get back

The ground disappears

I hold back the tears

I check my phone to see your face

Staring back as if to say

"Don't worry, you won't be lonely"

Why won't you love me?

Why won't you love me?

You imagine when you close your eyes

You're with me on the other side

So why won't you love me?

Few drinks deep at a table for one

The place we like to go and you take yourself home again

Three missed calls at 2 A.M

You say you never heard, you're late to get to work and then

The time disappears

You hold back the tears

Your best girlfriend just got engaged

You say you can't wait and need to make a change

You told me, "It's so hard to be lonely"

Why won't you love me?

Why won't you love me?

We're together all alone tonight

So helpless from the other side

So why won't you love me?

Can you tell me why, my love? Can you tell me why

I hold on to you and you hold on to me?

Can you tell me why, my love? Can you tell me why

I hold on to you and you hold on?

And why won't you love me?

Why won't you love me?

Why won't you love me?

You imagine when you close your eyes

You're with me on the other side

So why won't you love me?