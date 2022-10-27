Lirik Lagu Why Won't You Love Me - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Why Won't You Love Me - 5 Seconds of Summer
Why?
Why?
Switching into airplane mode again
We're not alright but I'll pretend
Press my cheek against the glass
Just be good till I get back
The ground disappears
I hold back the tears
I check my phone to see your face
Staring back as if to say
"Don't worry, you won't be lonely"
Why won't you love me?
Why won't you love me?
You imagine when you close your eyes
You're with me on the other side
So why won't you love me?
Few drinks deep at a table for one
The place we like to go and you take yourself home again
Three missed calls at 2 A.M
You say you never heard, you're late to get to work and then
The time disappears
You hold back the tears
Your best girlfriend just got engaged
You say you can't wait and need to make a change
You told me, "It's so hard to be lonely"
Why won't you love me?
Why won't you love me?
We're together all alone tonight
So helpless from the other side
So why won't you love me?
Can you tell me why, my love? Can you tell me why
I hold on to you and you hold on to me?
Can you tell me why, my love? Can you tell me why
I hold on to you and you hold on?
And why won't you love me?
Why won't you love me?
Why won't you love me?
You imagine when you close your eyes
You're with me on the other side
So why won't you love me?
