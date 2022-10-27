Lirik Lagu GO - The Kid LAROI feat. Juice WRLD dan Fakta di Baliknya

GO – The Kid LAROI feat. Juice WRLD
Okay, go, go, go
She always be talking like she know, know, know
I told her don't ever leave me 'lone, 'lone, 'lone
I guess I'm accident-prone, prone, prone
Prone, prone, prone, oh
Go, go, go
She always be talking like she know, know, know
I told her don't ever leave me 'lone, 'lone, 'lone
I guess I'm accident-prone, prone, prone
Prone, prone, prone, oh
I don't know no better (I don't)
I just wan' get into things, I just want mine better (nah)
You f- up my brain, you don't know no better, yeah (okay)
Wish I knew you better, but I don't know no better
So I keep doing what I know best, yeah
You're really good at f- with me, girl, I'll give it to you (I will)
But I am out here doing this for me and not for you
I done f- around and got attached, damn, I'm so with you
I don't know what to do, I don't know what to
And I should slide for you
And that's my biggest problem, in denial 'bout you
Tonight, I'll go open up the night for you
Probably die for you, f- around and lie for you
Probably cry for you
Okay, go, go, go
She always be talking like she know, know, know
I told her don't ever leave me 'lone, 'lone, 'lone
I guess I'm accident-prone, prone, prone
Prone, prone, prone, oh
Go, go, go
She always be talking like she know, know, know
I told her don't ever leave me 'lone, 'lone, 'lone
I guess I'm accident-prone, prone, prone
Prone, prone, prone, oh
Woah, woah, woah
P- with the l-, it got me slow, slow, slow
And yeah, I know I made a few mistakes before
But you know I ain't f- with these h- no more
Won't let go, I'm the type to show you that you're too special
Please don't be the type to hate the things I do
And I'll ride for you, and I'll die for you
Homicide for you
And I should slide for you
And that's my biggest problem, in denial 'bout you
Tonight, I'll go open up the night for you
Probably die for you, f- around and lie for you
Probably cry for you
Okay, go, go, go
She always be talking like she know, know, know
I told her don't ever leave me 'lone, 'lone, 'lone
I guess I'm accident-prone, prone, prone
Prone, prone, prone, oh
