Lirik Lagu GO - The Kid LAROI feat. Juice WRLD dan Fakta di Baliknya

GO – The Kid LAROI feat. Juice WRLD

Okay, go, go, go

She always be talking like she know, know, know

I told her don't ever leave me 'lone, 'lone, 'lone

I guess I'm accident-prone, prone, prone

Prone, prone, prone, oh

Go, go, go

She always be talking like she know, know, know

I told her don't ever leave me 'lone, 'lone, 'lone

I guess I'm accident-prone, prone, prone

Prone, prone, prone, oh

I don't know no better (I don't)

I just wan' get into things, I just want mine better (nah)

You f- up my brain, you don't know no better, yeah (okay)

Wish I knew you better, but I don't know no better

So I keep doing what I know best, yeah

You're really good at f- with me, girl, I'll give it to you (I will)

But I am out here doing this for me and not for you

I done f- around and got attached, damn, I'm so with you

I don't know what to do, I don't know what to

And I should slide for you

And that's my biggest problem, in denial 'bout you

Tonight, I'll go open up the night for you

Probably die for you, f- around and lie for you

Probably cry for you

Okay, go, go, go

She always be talking like she know, know, know

I told her don't ever leave me 'lone, 'lone, 'lone

I guess I'm accident-prone, prone, prone

Prone, prone, prone, oh

Go, go, go

She always be talking like she know, know, know

I told her don't ever leave me 'lone, 'lone, 'lone

I guess I'm accident-prone, prone, prone

Prone, prone, prone, oh

Woah, woah, woah

P- with the l-, it got me slow, slow, slow

And yeah, I know I made a few mistakes before

But you know I ain't f- with these h- no more

Won't let go, I'm the type to show you that you're too special

Please don't be the type to hate the things I do

And I'll ride for you, and I'll die for you

Homicide for you

And I should slide for you

And that's my biggest problem, in denial 'bout you

Tonight, I'll go open up the night for you

Probably die for you, f- around and lie for you

Probably cry for you

Okay, go, go, go

She always be talking like she know, know, know

I told her don't ever leave me 'lone, 'lone, 'lone

I guess I'm accident-prone, prone, prone

Prone, prone, prone, oh