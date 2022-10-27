Lirik Lagu Take Me Back to London – Ed Sheeran feat Stormzy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Take Me Back to London – Ed Sheeran feat Stormzy
Jet-plane headed up to the sky
Spread wings in the clouds, getting high
We ain't hit a rave in a while
So take me back to London (Yo)
I do deals, but I never get twanged (twanged)
Moves that ain't ever been planned (planned)
Know goons that were never in gangs (gangs)
Where I'm from chat shit, get banged (what?)
Where I'm from chat shit, let the 12 gage rip
Yeah, it's sick how it fits in my hand (hand)
I don't mix with the glitz and the glam (glam)
All these stupid pricks on the 'Gram
I don't do online beef, or neeky grime beef
I'm way too G'd up, to beef a grime neek
I bought an AP to help me time keep
My shooter ride deep, he moves when I speak
My shooter ride (ride), he shoot a guy (guy)
Leave you wet like you scuba dived
You were younger then and now we unified
South London boys, get you crucified, I'm gone
It's that time (woo)
Big Mike and Teddy are on grime (woo)
I wanna try new things, they just want me to sing
Because nobody thinks I write rhymes (boop)
And now I'm back in the bits with my guy
Give me a packet of crisps with my pint
I hit my friends up, go straight to the pub
'Cause I haven't been home in time, yes, I
But that's my fault (oh)
Grossed half a billi' on the Divide tour (oh)
Yes, I ain't kidding, what would I lie for? (oh)
But now I'm back on the track with Big Michael (woah)
He said Teddy never get off your high horse
And never let 'em take your crown
I've been away for a while, travelled a million miles
But I'm heading back to London town right now
Jet plane headed up to the sky (to the sky)
Spread wings in the clouds, getting high (woop, woop)
We ain't hit a rave in a while (in a while)
So take me back to London
Bass high, middle night, ceilin' low (ceilin' low)
Sweat brow drippin' down, when in Rome (when in Rome)
No town does it quite like my home
So take me back to London (yo)
When I squeeze off this little pen of mine
Done the remix, now I got Ed on grime
And this ain't like any top ten of mine
I arrived at Wembley ahead of time
And that's stadiums, man are aliens
I drink supermalts and Vibranium
I got an RM11 titanium
And I rock a 5970 daily
But I want soul, I want flows
Don't need tags rippin' off my clothes
Don't need pricks blowin' up my phone
And Ted said, "That's just the way things go"
It's just the way things go, amazing flows
Grime or rap, man, I gave them both
Took this sound that was made in Bow
Went global, man, now the case is closed
