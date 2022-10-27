Lirik Lagu Take Me Back to London – Ed Sheeran feat Stormzy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Take Me Back to London – Ed Sheeran feat Stormzy

Jet-plane headed up to the sky

Spread wings in the clouds, getting high

We ain't hit a rave in a while

So take me back to London (Yo)

I do deals, but I never get twanged (twanged)

Moves that ain't ever been planned (planned)

Know goons that were never in gangs (gangs)

Where I'm from chat shit, get banged (what?)

Where I'm from chat shit, let the 12 gage rip

Yeah, it's sick how it fits in my hand (hand)

I don't mix with the glitz and the glam (glam)

All these stupid pricks on the 'Gram

I don't do online beef, or neeky grime beef

I'm way too G'd up, to beef a grime neek

I bought an AP to help me time keep

My shooter ride deep, he moves when I speak

My shooter ride (ride), he shoot a guy (guy)

Leave you wet like you scuba dived

You were younger then and now we unified

South London boys, get you crucified, I'm gone

It's that time (woo)

Big Mike and Teddy are on grime (woo)

I wanna try new things, they just want me to sing

Because nobody thinks I write rhymes (boop)

And now I'm back in the bits with my guy

Give me a packet of crisps with my pint

I hit my friends up, go straight to the pub

'Cause I haven't been home in time, yes, I

But that's my fault (oh)

Grossed half a billi' on the Divide tour (oh)

Yes, I ain't kidding, what would I lie for? (oh)

But now I'm back on the track with Big Michael (woah)

He said Teddy never get off your high horse

And never let 'em take your crown

I've been away for a while, travelled a million miles

But I'm heading back to London town right now

Jet plane headed up to the sky (to the sky)

Spread wings in the clouds, getting high (woop, woop)

We ain't hit a rave in a while (in a while)

So take me back to London

Bass high, middle night, ceilin' low (ceilin' low)

Sweat brow drippin' down, when in Rome (when in Rome)

No town does it quite like my home

So take me back to London (yo)

When I squeeze off this little pen of mine

Done the remix, now I got Ed on grime

And this ain't like any top ten of mine

I arrived at Wembley ahead of time

And that's stadiums, man are aliens

I drink supermalts and Vibranium

I got an RM11 titanium

And I rock a 5970 daily

But I want soul, I want flows

Don't need tags rippin' off my clothes

Don't need pricks blowin' up my phone

And Ted said, "That's just the way things go"

It's just the way things go, amazing flows

Grime or rap, man, I gave them both

Took this sound that was made in Bow

Went global, man, now the case is closed