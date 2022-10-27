Lirik Lagu Is Anybody Out There? - K'naan feat. Nelly Furtado dan Fakta di Baliknya

Is Anybody Out There? – K’naan feat. Nelly Furtado

I don't wanna be left

In this war tonight

Am I alone in this fight?

Is anybody out there?

Don't wanna be left left in this world behind

Say you'll run to my side

Something 'bout Mary

Never won a pageant

Never felt pretty

Never looked like Cameron

Diaz was her last name

Always been abandoned

Keep your head up

Baby girl this is your anthem

There goes Hannah

Showin' off her banner

Rocking that crown

Make them boys go bananas

When you're insecure about yourself

It's a fact

You can point a finger

But there's three pointing bac

I can see her crying out, yeah

Is there anybody out there?

She's really counting on your love

Still struggling uphill

But you act like you don't care

Right now she could really use a shoulder

Hanging onto the edge til it's over

She's crying for your love tonight

Loneliest heart to survive, she said

I don't wanna be left

In this war tonight

Am I alone in this fight?

Is anybody out there?

Don't wanna be left left in this world behind

Say you'll run to my side

Is anybody out there? yeah, yeah, yeah

Is anybody out there?

(Somebody, anybody)

His name was Adam

When his mom had him

Dad was a phantom never took a look at him

Grew up mad and antisocial