Lirik Lagu Is Anybody Out There? - K'naan feat. Nelly Furtado dan Fakta di Baliknya

Is Anybody Out There? – K’naan feat. Nelly Furtado
I don't wanna be left
In this war tonight
Am I alone in this fight?
Is anybody out there?
Don't wanna be left left in this world behind
Say you'll run to my side
Something 'bout Mary
Never won a pageant
Never felt pretty
Never looked like Cameron
Diaz was her last name
Always been abandoned
Keep your head up
Baby girl this is your anthem
There goes Hannah
Showin' off her banner
Rocking that crown
Make them boys go bananas
When you're insecure about yourself
It's a fact
You can point a finger
But there's three pointing bac
I can see her crying out, yeah
Is there anybody out there?
She's really counting on your love
Still struggling uphill
But you act like you don't care
Right now she could really use a shoulder
Hanging onto the edge til it's over
She's crying for your love tonight
Loneliest heart to survive, she said
I don't wanna be left
In this war tonight
Am I alone in this fight?
Is anybody out there?
Don't wanna be left left in this world behind
Say you'll run to my side
Is anybody out there? yeah, yeah, yeah
Is anybody out there?
(Somebody, anybody)
His name was Adam
When his mom had him
Dad was a phantom never took a look at him
Grew up mad and antisocial
