Lirik Lagu Bloodline – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bloodline – Ariana Grande

Because I'm trying to do the best I can

And they can't find something t-t to satisfy me, look

Mmm, yeah, yuh

Even though you're bad for me, I know

You're the one that I'm thinkin'

Got me feelin' so incredible

Would you mind maybe linkin'?

Love me, love me, baby

Are you down? Can you let me know?

Love me, thank you, leave me

Put it down, then it's time to go

Get it like you love me

But you don't, boy, it's just for show

Take it or leave it, you gotta take it or leave it like uh

Don't want you in my bloodline, yeah

Just wanna have a good time, yeah

And no need to apologize, no

But you gon' have to let this shit go

Don't want you in my bloodline, yeah

Not tryna make you all mine, yeah

And no need to apologize, no

But you gon' have to let this shit go, yeah

Yeah-eh-eh

Yeah-eh

Yeah, yeah, yuh



No, we won't be talking the next day

I ain't got nothin' to say (Yeah, nah)

I ain't lookin' for my one true love

Yeah, that ship sailed away

Love me, love me, baby

Are you down? Can you let me know?

Love me, thank you, leave me

Put it down, then it's time to go

Get it like you love me

But you don't, boy, it's just for show

Take it or leave it, you gotta take it or leave it like uh

Don't want you in my bloodline, yeah

Just wanna have a good time, yeah

Ain't no need to apologize, no

But you gon' have to let this shit go

Don't want you in my bloodline, yeah (Don't want you in my)

Not tryna make you all mine, yeah (Not tryna make you)

Ain't no need to apologize, no (Ain't no need to, yeah)

But you gon' have to let this shit go, yeah

Oh, yeah

Yeah-eh-eh

Yeah-eh

Yeah, yeah, yeah