Lirik Lagu Peace Sign - Usher feat. Zaytoven dan Fakta di Baliknya

Peace Sign – Usher x Zaytoven

Okay

I made this for you

'Til we meet again

Yeah, you

You know who you are

Yeah

I ain't tryna wear you out

Never get enough

On my way to pick you up

Be ready when I pull up baby

I don't wanna have to rush

When we making love

Let me know if it ain't too much

Won't stop if I get enough babe

Get enough babe (Get enough)

Get enough

Get enough babe (You gettin' enough babe?)

Won't stop if I get enough babe

Get enough (Get enough babe)

Never get enough (Get enough)

Never get enough (Get enough, baby)

Oh, never get enough babe

On this side

Legs up like a peace sign

Two cups down, got her tongue-tied (Tongue-tied)

Can't wait 'til I'm inside (Yeah)

Beat, beat 'til the sunrise

All up in her hair like a hair tie (Ayy)

Two cups down, got her tongue-tied (Ayy)

I can't wait 'til I'm inside, yeah

Speak up, the bass

My hand on her waist, thinking 'bout it for some days

I'm on the way

I hop in the Wraith, speedin', racin' to her place

Put that on my face

She stayin' here for days

So good, I don't need a plate

I love how she taste

She don't fuck with no lames, that's why she stay in her place

On this side (This side)

Legs up like a peace sign (Ooh)

Two cups down, got her tongue-tied (Tongue-tied)

Can't wait 'til I'm inside (Inside)

Beat, beat 'til the sunrise

All up in her hair like a hair tie

Two cups down, got us tongue-tied

I can't wait 'til I'm inside, woah

I ain't tryna wear you out

Never get enough

On my way to pick you up

Be ready when I pull up baby

I don't wanna have to rush

When we making love

Let me know if it ain't too much

Won't stop if I get enough babe (Get enough babe)

If I get enough babe (Did you get enough, babe?)

Oh, if I get enough babe (Get enough babe)

Oh, if I get enough babe (Get enough babe)

Oh

On this side (This side)

Legs up like a peace sign (Peace sign)

Two cups down, got us tongue-tied (Tongue-tied)

Can't wait 'til I'm inside (Oh)

Beat, beat 'til the sunrise

All up in her hair like a hair tie

Two cups down, got us tongue-tied (Tongue-tied)

I can't wait 'til I'm inside, yeah

Oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh

When she fuck, on this side

Oh-oh-oh-oh

When she up, on this side

Oh-oh-oh-oh

I ain't tryna wear you out

Never get enough

On my way to pick you up

Be ready when I pull up baby

I don't wanna have to rush

When we making love

Let me know if it ain't too much

