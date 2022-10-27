Lirik Lagu Peace Sign - Usher feat. Zaytoven dan Fakta di Baliknya

Peace Sign – Usher x Zaytoven
Okay
I made this for you
'Til we meet again
Yeah, you
You know who you are
Yeah
I ain't tryna wear you out
Never get enough
On my way to pick you up
Be ready when I pull up baby
I don't wanna have to rush
When we making love
Let me know if it ain't too much
Won't stop if I get enough babe
Get enough babe (Get enough)
Get enough
Get enough babe (You gettin' enough babe?)
Won't stop if I get enough babe
Get enough (Get enough babe)
Never get enough (Get enough)
Never get enough (Get enough, baby)
Oh, never get enough babe
On this side
Legs up like a peace sign
Two cups down, got her tongue-tied (Tongue-tied)
Can't wait 'til I'm inside (Yeah)
Beat, beat 'til the sunrise
All up in her hair like a hair tie (Ayy)
Two cups down, got her tongue-tied (Ayy)
I can't wait 'til I'm inside, yeah
Speak up, the bass
My hand on her waist, thinking 'bout it for some days
I'm on the way
I hop in the Wraith, speedin', racin' to her place
Put that on my face
She stayin' here for days
So good, I don't need a plate
I love how she taste
She don't fuck with no lames, that's why she stay in her place
On this side (This side)
Legs up like a peace sign (Ooh)
Two cups down, got her tongue-tied (Tongue-tied)
Can't wait 'til I'm inside (Inside)
Beat, beat 'til the sunrise
All up in her hair like a hair tie
Two cups down, got us tongue-tied
I can't wait 'til I'm inside, woah
I ain't tryna wear you out
Never get enough
On my way to pick you up
Be ready when I pull up baby
I don't wanna have to rush
When we making love
Let me know if it ain't too much
Won't stop if I get enough babe (Get enough babe)
If I get enough babe (Did you get enough, babe?)
Oh, if I get enough babe (Get enough babe)
Oh, if I get enough babe (Get enough babe)
Oh
On this side (This side)
Legs up like a peace sign (Peace sign)
Two cups down, got us tongue-tied (Tongue-tied)
Can't wait 'til I'm inside (Oh)
Beat, beat 'til the sunrise
All up in her hair like a hair tie
Two cups down, got us tongue-tied (Tongue-tied)
I can't wait 'til I'm inside, yeah
Oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh
When she fuck, on this side
Oh-oh-oh-oh
When she up, on this side
Oh-oh-oh-oh
I ain't tryna wear you out
Never get enough
On my way to pick you up
Be ready when I pull up baby
I don't wanna have to rush
When we making love
Let me know if it ain't too much
