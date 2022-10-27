Lirik Lagu Shot at the Night - The Killers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Shot at the Night – The Killers

Once in a lifetime

The suffering of fools

To find our way home

To break in these bones

Once in a lifetime (Once in a lifetime)

Once in a lifetime

Oh, give me a shot at the night

Give me a moment, some kinda mysterious

Give me a shot at the night

Give me a moment, some kinda mysterious

Once in a lifetime

We're breaking all the rules

To find that our home

Has long been outgrown

Throw me a life line

Cause honey I got nothing to lose

Once in a lifetime (Once in a lifetime)

Once in a lifetime

Oh, give me a shot at the night

Give me a moment, some kinda mysterious

Give me a shot at the night

Give me a moment, some kinda mysterious

Give me a shot at the night

Look at my reflection in the mirror

Underneath the power of the light

Give me a shot at the night

Give me a shot at the night

Give me a shot at the night

I feel like I'm losing the fight

Give me a shot at the night, some kinda mysterious

Give me a shot at the night

Ho

Give me a shot at the night

Give me a moment, some kinda mysterious

Give me a shot at the night

Give me a moment, some kinda mysterious

Give me a shot at the night

Give me a moment, some kinda mysterious

Give me a shot at the night