Lirik Lagu Shot at the Night - The Killers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Shot at the Night – The Killers
Once in a lifetime
The suffering of fools
To find our way home
To break in these bones
Once in a lifetime (Once in a lifetime)
Once in a lifetime
Oh, give me a shot at the night
Give me a moment, some kinda mysterious
Give me a shot at the night
Give me a moment, some kinda mysterious
Once in a lifetime
We're breaking all the rules
To find that our home
Has long been outgrown
Throw me a life line
Cause honey I got nothing to lose
Once in a lifetime (Once in a lifetime)
Once in a lifetime
Oh, give me a shot at the night
Give me a moment, some kinda mysterious
Give me a shot at the night
Give me a moment, some kinda mysterious
Give me a shot at the night
Look at my reflection in the mirror
Underneath the power of the light
Give me a shot at the night
Give me a shot at the night
Give me a shot at the night
I feel like I'm losing the fight
Give me a shot at the night, some kinda mysterious
Give me a shot at the night
Ho
Give me a shot at the night
Give me a moment, some kinda mysterious
Give me a shot at the night
Give me a moment, some kinda mysterious
Give me a shot at the night
Give me a moment, some kinda mysterious
Give me a shot at the night
