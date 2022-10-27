Lirik Lagu Christmas for the Free - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Christmas for the Free - The Zombies

This is the day of Jesus

This is the day of peace

Joy to the world at Christmas

Jesus, this is Christmas for the free

Blunt is the pain of hunger

Cold is the wind of grief

Motherless child

Has a hard time for comfort

Jesus, this is Christmas for the free

Maybe you’d decide

If you’d just stop talking all the while

About the honour and the style

Of your solution

Look around you

Open your heart

And let your love grow

I want to be loved

And I can’t be crying all the while

I need someone to smile

For just the feeling

Joy to the world at Christmas

Love to the folk who can

Meanwhile the promises

And bodies are broken, Jesus

Bloody in this winter wonderland

Where is the love of Jesus?

Where is the love of peace?

Where are the people

Who promised us comfort?

Why are they quarrelling their needs?

When this is the day of Jesus

When this is the day of peace

Joy to the world at Christmas time

Jesus, this is Christmas for the free

Credit

Artis: The Zombies

Album: Breathe Out, Breathe In

Tahun: 2011

Genre: Pop, Rock

Songwriter: Chris White & Rod Argent

Fakta di Baliknya