Lirik Lagu Christmas for the Free - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Christmas for the Free - The Zombies
This is the day of Jesus
This is the day of peace
Joy to the world at Christmas
Jesus, this is Christmas for the free
Blunt is the pain of hunger
Cold is the wind of grief
Motherless child
Has a hard time for comfort
Jesus, this is Christmas for the free
Maybe you’d decide
If you’d just stop talking all the while
About the honour and the style
Of your solution
Look around you
Open your heart
And let your love grow
I want to be loved
And I can’t be crying all the while
I need someone to smile
For just the feeling
Joy to the world at Christmas
Love to the folk who can
Meanwhile the promises
And bodies are broken, Jesus
Bloody in this winter wonderland
Where is the love of Jesus?
Where is the love of peace?
Where are the people
Who promised us comfort?
Why are they quarrelling their needs?
When this is the day of Jesus
When this is the day of peace
Joy to the world at Christmas time
Jesus, this is Christmas for the free
Credit
Artis: The Zombies
Album: Breathe Out, Breathe In
Tahun: 2011
Genre: Pop, Rock
Songwriter: Chris White & Rod Argent
