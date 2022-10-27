Lirik Lagu Any Other Way - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Any Another Way - The Zombies
Blunstone
Still remember seeing you standing there
Alone in a crowded room
Suddenly your presence filled the air
Nothing that I could do
Always knew you were the only one
I never told you so
Thought you’d understand what I had done
When I had to let you go
Thought that we could prove ourselves
Show that we were strong
Should have written every day
Now I know that I was wrong
If there was any other way
Don’t you think I would have found it by now
Found a way round it somehow
If there was any other way
Left you on a rainy summer’s day
I thought you understood
You turned and never looked around again
I knew you never would
We were only children then
Living on borrowed time
Stars were shining in your eyes
Tears were filling up in mine
If there was any other way
Don’t you think I would have found it by now
Found a way round it somehow
If there was any other way
And if the world should end today
I’d take my last breath whispering your name
Wondering if you’d ever felt the same
If there was any other way
Credit
Artis: The Zombies
Album: Breathe Out, Breathe In
Tahun: 2011
Genre: Pop, Rock
Songwriter: Colin Blunstone
Fakta di Baliknya
The Zombies adalah band rock asal Inggris yang dibentuk pada awal dekade 1960-an di Saint Albans. Saat ini, The Zombies digawangi oleh 5 personel yakni Rod Argent selaku vokalis dan keyboardis, Colin Blunstone, Steve Rodford, Tom Toomey, dan Søren Koch.
