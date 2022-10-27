Lirik Lagu Any Other Way - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Any Another Way - The Zombies

Blunstone

Still remember seeing you standing there

Alone in a crowded room

Suddenly your presence filled the air

Nothing that I could do

Always knew you were the only one

I never told you so

Thought you’d understand what I had done

When I had to let you go

Thought that we could prove ourselves

Show that we were strong

Should have written every day

Now I know that I was wrong

If there was any other way

Don’t you think I would have found it by now

Found a way round it somehow

If there was any other way

Left you on a rainy summer’s day

I thought you understood

You turned and never looked around again

I knew you never would

We were only children then

Living on borrowed time

Stars were shining in your eyes

Tears were filling up in mine

If there was any other way

Don’t you think I would have found it by now

Found a way round it somehow

If there was any other way

And if the world should end today

I’d take my last breath whispering your name

Wondering if you’d ever felt the same

If there was any other way

Credit

Artis: The Zombies

Album: Breathe Out, Breathe In

Tahun: 2011

Genre: Pop, Rock

Songwriter: Colin Blunstone

Fakta di Baliknya

The Zombies adalah band rock asal Inggris yang dibentuk pada awal dekade 1960-an di Saint Albans. Saat ini, The Zombies digawangi oleh 5 personel yakni Rod Argent selaku vokalis dan keyboardis, Colin Blunstone, Steve Rodford, Tom Toomey, dan Søren Koch.