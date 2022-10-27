Lirik Sexy Love - Ne-Yo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hmm, hmm
She makes the hairs on the back of my neck stand up
Just one touch and I erupt
Like a volcano and cover her with my love
Baby girl, you make me say (ooh ooh ooh)
And just can't think (of anything else I rather do)
Than to hear you sing (sing my name the way you do)
Oh, when we do our thing (when we do the things we do)
Mmm baby girl, you make me say (ooh ooh ooh) ooh
Sexy love
Girl, the things you do (oh, baby baby)
Keep me sprung
Keep me running back to you (ooh, baby I)
Ooh, I love
Making love to you
Baby girl you know your my
Sexy love
I'm so addicted to her
She's the sweetest drug, huh
Just enough, still too much
Say that I'm slippin, I'm sprung on all the above
I can't help she makes me say (ooh ooh ooh) Hey
And just can't think, ooh (of anything else I rather do)
Than to hear you sing (sing my name the way you do)
Baby, when we do our thing (when we do the things we do)
Oh baby girl, you make me say (ooh ooh ooh)
My sexy love
Sexy love (hey, hey)
Girl, the things you do (oh, baby baby)
Keep me sprung (ooh oh)
Keep me running back to you (ooh, baby I)
Ooh, I love (oh oh)
Making love to you (see baby girl, you know your my)
Sexy love
Oh baby, what we doin' makes the sun come up
Keep on lovin' 'til it goes back down
And I don't know what I'd do if I would lose your touch
That's why I'm always keepin' you around
My sexy love
Sexy love
Girl, the things you do (things you do, baby)
Keep me sprung (ooh)
Keep me running back to you (keep me running back to you)
Ooh, I love (I love)
Making love to you
Said, baby girl, you know your my
Sexy love (sexy love)
Sexy love
Girl, the things you do (sexy love)
Keep me sprung (oh ooh)
Keep me running back to you (running back to you)
Ooh, I love
Making love to you (love to you)
Baby girl, know your my
Sexy love
(My sexy love)
Artikel Pilihan