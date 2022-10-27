Lirik Sexy Love - Ne-Yo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sexy Love – Ne-Yo

Hmm, hmm

She makes the hairs on the back of my neck stand up

Just one touch and I erupt

Like a volcano and cover her with my love

Baby girl, you make me say (ooh ooh ooh)

And just can't think (of anything else I rather do)

Than to hear you sing (sing my name the way you do)

Oh, when we do our thing (when we do the things we do)

Mmm baby girl, you make me say (ooh ooh ooh) ooh

Sexy love

Girl, the things you do (oh, baby baby)

Keep me sprung

Keep me running back to you (ooh, baby I)

Ooh, I love

Making love to you

Baby girl you know your my

Sexy love

I'm so addicted to her

She's the sweetest drug, huh

Just enough, still too much

Say that I'm slippin, I'm sprung on all the above

I can't help she makes me say (ooh ooh ooh) Hey

And just can't think, ooh (of anything else I rather do)

Than to hear you sing (sing my name the way you do)

Baby, when we do our thing (when we do the things we do)

Oh baby girl, you make me say (ooh ooh ooh)

My sexy love

Sexy love (hey, hey)

Girl, the things you do (oh, baby baby)

Keep me sprung (ooh oh)

Keep me running back to you (ooh, baby I)

Ooh, I love (oh oh)

Making love to you (see baby girl, you know your my)

Sexy love

Oh baby, what we doin' makes the sun come up

Keep on lovin' 'til it goes back down

And I don't know what I'd do if I would lose your touch

That's why I'm always keepin' you around

My sexy love

Sexy love

Girl, the things you do (things you do, baby)

Keep me sprung (ooh)

Keep me running back to you (keep me running back to you)

Ooh, I love (I love)

Making love to you

Said, baby girl, you know your my

Sexy love (sexy love)

Sexy love

Girl, the things you do (sexy love)

Keep me sprung (oh ooh)

Keep me running back to you (running back to you)

Ooh, I love

Making love to you (love to you)

Baby girl, know your my

Sexy love

(My sexy love)