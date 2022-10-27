Lirik Lagu Anything Was Better - The Interrupters dan Fakta di Baliknya

Anything Was Better - The Interrupters
I felt invisible, but everyone
Was staring at me
I felt alone, yet smothered
Like no one would let me be
I felt a yearning, like a burning
Too hot to overcome
'Cause anything was better than where I was from
I met a band, they played a show
And then we head out on the road
We made it down to Arizona
Where it didn't seem so cold
I had a California Dream
You know I need that fun, fun, fun
'Cause anything was better than where I was from (yeah)
Anything was better
So I went out on the run
Anything was better
I couldn't wait to see the sun
Anything was better
I said goodbye to everyone
Anything was better than where I was from (yeah)
Goodbye to old Queen Street
Goodbye to Whitaker Park (yeah)
I'm thankful for the lessons
But the memories are dark
Good riddance to that home
Where the nightmare had begun
Yeah, anything was better than where I was from (yeah)
Anything was better
So I went out on the run
Anything was better
I couldn't wait to see the sun
Anything was better
I said goodbye to everyone
Anything was better than where I was from
Yay
Woo
Anything was better
So I went out on the run
Anything was better
I couldn't wait to see the sun (yeah)
Anything was better
I said goodbye to everyone
Anything was better than where I was from (one more time)
Artikel Pilihan