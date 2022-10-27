Lirik Lagu Anything Was Better - The Interrupters dan Fakta di Baliknya

Anything Was Better - The Interrupters

I felt invisible, but everyone

Was staring at me

I felt alone, yet smothered

Like no one would let me be

I felt a yearning, like a burning

Too hot to overcome

'Cause anything was better than where I was from

I met a band, they played a show

And then we head out on the road

We made it down to Arizona

Where it didn't seem so cold

I had a California Dream

You know I need that fun, fun, fun

'Cause anything was better than where I was from (yeah)

Anything was better

So I went out on the run

Anything was better

I couldn't wait to see the sun

Anything was better

I said goodbye to everyone

Anything was better than where I was from (yeah)

Goodbye to old Queen Street

Goodbye to Whitaker Park (yeah)

I'm thankful for the lessons

But the memories are dark

Good riddance to that home

Where the nightmare had begun

Yeah, anything was better than where I was from (yeah)

Anything was better

So I went out on the run

Anything was better

I couldn't wait to see the sun

Anything was better

I said goodbye to everyone

Anything was better than where I was from

Yay

Woo

Anything was better

So I went out on the run

Anything was better

I couldn't wait to see the sun (yeah)

Anything was better

I said goodbye to everyone

Anything was better than where I was from (one more time)