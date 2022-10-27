Lirik Lagu A Moment In Time - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

A Moment In Time - The Zombies
All my beginnings
That preciously I find
Lead me to sorrow
Or happiness incline
Love is the answer
No question in my mind
Some things will always remain
Some times I stumble
And try to have it all
Let me be reckless
But catch me when I fall
The longest journey
Still has to have a start
Let me reach out with my heart
Like a rolling cloud
It leaves me blind
Feeling for the breath of angels
Trying to find that crooked line
To this moment in time
Look in the mirror
There’s nothing that I see
A ghostly illusion
Is staring back at me
Life is a stage where
We all just act a part
Let me reach out with my heart
Like a rolling cloud
It leaves me blind
Reaching for the taste of freedom
Let me find that crooked line
To this moment in time
Credit
Artis: The Zombies
Album: Breathe Out, Breathe In
Tahun: 2011
Genre: Pop, Rock
Songwriter: Rod Argent & Tom Toomey
Fakta di Baliknya
The Zombies adalah band rock asal Inggris yang terbentuk pada awal dekade 1960-an di Saint Albans. Saat ini, The Zombies beranggotakan Rod Argent yang sekaligus menjadi pemain keyboard serta vokalis band, Colin Blunstone, Steve Rodford, Tom Toomey, dan Søren Koch.
