Lirik Lagu A Moment In Time - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

A Moment In Time - The Zombies

All my beginnings

That preciously I find

Lead me to sorrow

Or happiness incline

Love is the answer

No question in my mind

Some things will always remain

Some times I stumble

And try to have it all

Let me be reckless

But catch me when I fall

The longest journey

Still has to have a start

Let me reach out with my heart

Like a rolling cloud

It leaves me blind

Feeling for the breath of angels

Trying to find that crooked line

To this moment in time

Look in the mirror

There’s nothing that I see

A ghostly illusion

Is staring back at me

Life is a stage where

We all just act a part

Let me reach out with my heart

Like a rolling cloud

It leaves me blind

Reaching for the taste of freedom

Let me find that crooked line

To this moment in time

Credit

Artis: The Zombies

Album: Breathe Out, Breathe In

Tahun: 2011

Genre: Pop, Rock

Songwriter: Rod Argent & Tom Toomey

Fakta di Baliknya

The Zombies adalah band rock asal Inggris yang terbentuk pada awal dekade 1960-an di Saint Albans. Saat ini, The Zombies beranggotakan Rod Argent yang sekaligus menjadi pemain keyboard serta vokalis band, Colin Blunstone, Steve Rodford, Tom Toomey, dan Søren Koch.