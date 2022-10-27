Lirik Lagu I Can't Lie - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Can’t Lie – Maroon 5

Uuh-ah-lala-la-la-la-la

Uuh-ah-lala-la-la-la-la

I must have been a fool to love you so hard for so long

So much stronger than before but

So much harder to move on

And now the bitter chill of the winter, still blows through me like a plague

Only to wake up with an empty bed, on a perfect summer day (Uh-uh-uuh)

My world just feels so cold

And you find yourself walking down the wrong side of the road (ho)

I can't lie, you're on my mind, stuck inside my head

I wanna feel your heart beat for me instead, yeah

I just die so much inside, now that you're not there

I wanna feel your heartbeat like yesterday

I never did my best to Express how I really felt

And now that I know exactly what I want

You found somebody else (Uuh, ooh)

My world just feels so cold

And you find yourself walking on the wrong side of the road (Oh, yeah)

I can't lie, you're on my mind, stuck inside my head

I wanna feel your heart beat for me instead, yeah

I just die so much inside, now that you're not there

I wanna feel your heart beat like yesterday

My world just feels so cold

And I find myself thinking about the things I could have done

And it warms my soul when you let me know I'm not the only one

I can't lie, you're on my mind, stuck inside my head

I wanna feel your heart beat for me instead, yeah

I just die so much inside, now that you're not there

I wanna feel your heart beat like yesterday

I can't lie, you're on my mind, stuck inside my head

I wanna feel your heart beat for me instead, yeah

I just die so much inside, now that you're not there

I wanna feel your heart beat like yesterday

I can't lie, you're on my mind, stuck inside my head

I wanna feel your heart beat for me instead, yeah

I just die so much inside, now that you're not there

I wanna feel your heart beat like yesterday