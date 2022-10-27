Lirik Lagu I Can't Lie - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Can’t Lie – Maroon 5
Uuh-ah-lala-la-la-la-la
Uuh-ah-lala-la-la-la-la
I must have been a fool to love you so hard for so long
So much stronger than before but
So much harder to move on
And now the bitter chill of the winter, still blows through me like a plague
Only to wake up with an empty bed, on a perfect summer day (Uh-uh-uuh)
My world just feels so cold
And you find yourself walking down the wrong side of the road (ho)
I can't lie, you're on my mind, stuck inside my head
I wanna feel your heart beat for me instead, yeah
I just die so much inside, now that you're not there
I wanna feel your heartbeat like yesterday
I never did my best to Express how I really felt
And now that I know exactly what I want
You found somebody else (Uuh, ooh)
My world just feels so cold
And you find yourself walking on the wrong side of the road (Oh, yeah)
I can't lie, you're on my mind, stuck inside my head
I wanna feel your heart beat for me instead, yeah
I just die so much inside, now that you're not there
I wanna feel your heart beat like yesterday
My world just feels so cold
And I find myself thinking about the things I could have done
And it warms my soul when you let me know I'm not the only one
I can't lie, you're on my mind, stuck inside my head
I wanna feel your heart beat for me instead, yeah
I just die so much inside, now that you're not there
I wanna feel your heart beat like yesterday
I can't lie, you're on my mind, stuck inside my head
I wanna feel your heart beat for me instead, yeah
I just die so much inside, now that you're not there
I wanna feel your heart beat like yesterday
I can't lie, you're on my mind, stuck inside my head
I wanna feel your heart beat for me instead, yeah
I just die so much inside, now that you're not there
I wanna feel your heart beat like yesterday
