Lirik Lagu Flying High Again - Ozzy Osbourne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Flying High Again - Ozzy Osbourne

Oh no, oh no

Here we go now

Oh no, oh now

Here we go now

Got a crazy feeling I don't understand

Got to get away from here

Feeling like I should have kept my feet on the ground

Waiting for the sun to appear

Mamma's going to worry

I've been a bad, bad boy

No use saying sorry

It's something that I enjoy

Because you can't see what my eyes see

(I can see it, I can see it)

And you can't be inside of me

Flying high again

I can see through mountains, watch me disappear

I can even touch the sky

Swallowing colours of the sound I hear

Am I just a crazy guy (you bet)

Mamma's going to worry

I've been a bad, bad boy

No use saying sorry

It's something that I enjoy

If you could be inside my head

You'd see that black and white is red

Flying high again

Flying high again

Flying high again

Flying high again

Come on and join me

Flying high again

Flying high again

Flying high again

Flying high again

Come on and join me