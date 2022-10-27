Lirik Lagu Flying High Again - Ozzy Osbourne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Flying High Again - Ozzy Osbourne
Oh no, oh no
Here we go now
Oh no, oh now
Here we go now
Got a crazy feeling I don't understand
Got to get away from here
Feeling like I should have kept my feet on the ground
Waiting for the sun to appear
Mamma's going to worry
I've been a bad, bad boy
No use saying sorry
It's something that I enjoy
Because you can't see what my eyes see
(I can see it, I can see it)
And you can't be inside of me
Flying high again
I can see through mountains, watch me disappear
I can even touch the sky
Swallowing colours of the sound I hear
Am I just a crazy guy (you bet)
Mamma's going to worry
I've been a bad, bad boy
No use saying sorry
It's something that I enjoy
If you could be inside my head
You'd see that black and white is red
Flying high again
Flying high again
Flying high again
Flying high again
Come on and join me
Flying high again
Flying high again
Flying high again
Flying high again
Come on and join me
Artikel Pilihan