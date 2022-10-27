Lirik Lagu Another Day - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Another Day - The Zombies

Another day

Nothing has changed

Look from my window

What do I see

Just a shadow over me

I don’t want to waste my time

Watching every crime

Why don’t you do the things you say

Instead of promises (that break my heart)

Instead of your excess (tears me apart)

Why don’t you ever think about

The love you throw away

It’s just another day

Another day

To celebrate

You got your reasons

I cannot see

For the shadow over me

I don’t want to waste my time

Fixing every crime

Why don’t you do the things you say

You give me promises (that break my heart)

You give me your excess (tears me apart)

The very words you throw to me

You take my breath away

It’s just another day

I don’t want to waste my time

Watching every crime

Why don’t you do the things you say

Instead of promises (that break my heart)

Instead of your excess (tears me apart)

Why don’t you ever think about

The love you throw away

Into another day

It’s just another day

Just another day

Credit

Artis: The Zombies

Album: Breathe Out, Breathe In

Tahun: 2011

Genre: Pop, Rock

Songwriter: Rod Argent

