Lirik Lagu Another Day - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Another day
Nothing has changed
Look from my window
What do I see
Just a shadow over me
I don’t want to waste my time
Watching every crime
Why don’t you do the things you say
Instead of promises (that break my heart)
Instead of your excess (tears me apart)
Why don’t you ever think about
The love you throw away
It’s just another day
Another day
To celebrate
You got your reasons
I cannot see
For the shadow over me
I don’t want to waste my time
Fixing every crime
Why don’t you do the things you say
You give me promises (that break my heart)
You give me your excess (tears me apart)
The very words you throw to me
You take my breath away
It’s just another day
I don’t want to waste my time
Watching every crime
Why don’t you do the things you say
Instead of promises (that break my heart)
Instead of your excess (tears me apart)
Why don’t you ever think about
The love you throw away
Into another day
It’s just another day
Just another day
Credit
Artis: The Zombies
Album: Breathe Out, Breathe In
Tahun: 2011
Genre: Pop, Rock
Songwriter: Rod Argent
