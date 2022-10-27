Lirik Lagu Jailbird - The Interrupters dan Fakta di Baliknya

I hear the sound echo off the concrete
The same song is playing on repeat
Haven't taken a breath in hours it seems
My skin turns blue, my ears ringing
The trauma skips like an old CD
That's all scratched up from my OCD
Echoes on like a jailbird
Echoes on like a jailbird
Year after year I hear the screaming in my ears and it
Echoes on like a jailbird
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh
Strung out adrenaline junkie
My heart pounds, but I look like a zombie
There's wires crossed inside my brain
And broken tracks lead to runaway trains
I bite my nails until they bleed
Pullin' out my hair from the root like a weed
Echoes on like a jailbird
Echoes on like a jailbird
Year after year I hear the screaming in my ears and it
Echoes on like a jailbird
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh
Echoes on like a jailbird
Echoes on like a jailbird
Year after year I hear the screaming in my ears and it
Echoes on like a jailbird
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh
