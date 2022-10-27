Lirik Lagu Jailbird - The Interrupters dan Fakta di Baliknya

Jailbird - The Interrupters

I hear the sound echo off the concrete

The same song is playing on repeat

Haven't taken a breath in hours it seems

My skin turns blue, my ears ringing

The trauma skips like an old CD

That's all scratched up from my OCD

Echoes on like a jailbird

Echoes on like a jailbird

Year after year I hear the screaming in my ears and it

Echoes on like a jailbird

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh

Strung out adrenaline junkie

My heart pounds, but I look like a zombie

There's wires crossed inside my brain

And broken tracks lead to runaway trains

I bite my nails until they bleed

Pullin' out my hair from the root like a weed

Echoes on like a jailbird

Echoes on like a jailbird

Year after year I hear the screaming in my ears and it

Echoes on like a jailbird

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh

Echoes on like a jailbird

Echoes on like a jailbird

Year after year I hear the screaming in my ears and it

Echoes on like a jailbird

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh

Credit