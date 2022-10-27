Lirik Lagu Runaway - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

What am I supposed to do with this time?
If there's so many holes, I stay afloat
But I feel out of control
So petrified, I'm petrified, mm
What am I supposed to do to get by?
Did I lose everything I need to survive?
'Cause at 4 a.m. when the sweat sets in
Did you get my message? Did it send?
Or did you just get on with your life? Oh
I'm takin' time to think and
I don't think it's fair for us to
Turn around, and say, "Goodbye"
I have this feeling when I
Finally, find the words to say
But I can't tell you if you turn around
And run away, run away
What am I supposed to do with these clothes? (Clothes)
It's my twisted way of keepin' you close (yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah)
I'm a nervous wreck, I'm a broken man
Did you get my message? Did it send?
Or do you get along on your own? Oh
I'm takin' time to think and
I don't think it's fair for us to
Turn around, and say, "Goodbye"
I have this feelin' when I
Finally, find the words to say
But I can't tell you if you turn around
And run away, run away
And it breaks me down when I see your face
You look so different but you feel the same
And I do not understand
I cannot comprehend
The chills your body sends
Why did it have to end?
I'm takin' time to think and
I don't think it's fair for us to
Turn around, and say, "Goodbye"
I have this feelin' when I
Finally, find the words to say
But I can't tell you if you turn around
And run away, run away, oh-ooh
I'm takin' time to think and
I don't think it's fair for us to
Turn around, and say, "Goodbye"
And I have this feelin' when I
Finally, find the words to say
But I can't tell you if you turn around
And run away, run away
Runaway, runaway
Turn around and
Runaway, runaway
Runaway, runaway
But I can't tell you if you
Runaway, runaway
Turn around and runaway
