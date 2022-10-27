Lirik Lagu Runaway - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Runaway – Maroon 5

What am I supposed to do with this time?

If there's so many holes, I stay afloat

But I feel out of control

So petrified, I'm petrified, mm

What am I supposed to do to get by?

Did I lose everything I need to survive?

'Cause at 4 a.m. when the sweat sets in

Did you get my message? Did it send?

Or did you just get on with your life? Oh

I'm takin' time to think and

I don't think it's fair for us to

Turn around, and say, "Goodbye"

I have this feeling when I

Finally, find the words to say

But I can't tell you if you turn around

And run away, run away

What am I supposed to do with these clothes? (Clothes)

It's my twisted way of keepin' you close (yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah)

I'm a nervous wreck, I'm a broken man

Did you get my message? Did it send?

Or do you get along on your own? Oh

I'm takin' time to think and

I don't think it's fair for us to

Turn around, and say, "Goodbye"

I have this feelin' when I

Finally, find the words to say

But I can't tell you if you turn around

And run away, run away

And it breaks me down when I see your face

You look so different but you feel the same

And I do not understand

I cannot comprehend

The chills your body sends

Why did it have to end?

I'm takin' time to think and

I don't think it's fair for us to

Turn around, and say, "Goodbye"

I have this feelin' when I

Finally, find the words to say

But I can't tell you if you turn around

And run away, run away, oh-ooh

I'm takin' time to think and

I don't think it's fair for us to

Turn around, and say, "Goodbye"

And I have this feelin' when I

Finally, find the words to say

But I can't tell you if you turn around

And run away, run away

Runaway, runaway

Turn around and

Runaway, runaway

Runaway, runaway

But I can't tell you if you

Runaway, runaway

Turn around and runaway

