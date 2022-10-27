Lirik Lagu Moves Like Jagger - Maroon 5 feat. Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Moves Like Jagger – Maroon 5 feat. Christina Aguilera

You shoot for the stars

If it feels right

And in for my heart

If you feel like

Can take me away, and make it okay

I swear I'll behave

You wanted control

Sure we waited

I put on a show

Now I make it

You say I'm a kid

My ego is big

I don't give a sh*t

And it goes like this

Take me by the tongue

And I'll know you

Kiss til you're drunk

And I'll show you

You want the moves like jagger

I got the moves like jagger

I got the mooooooves like jagger

I don't even try to control you

Look into my eyes and I'll own you

You with the moves like jagger

I got the moves like jagger

I got the mooooooves like jagger

Baby it's hard

And it feel like you're broken in scar

Nothing feels right

But when you're with me

I make you believe

That I've got the key

So get in the car

We can ride it

Wherever you want

Get inside it

And you want to stir

But I'm shifting gears

I'll take it from here

And it goes like this

Take me by the tongue

And I'll know you

Kiss til you're drunk

And I'll show you