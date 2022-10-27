Lirik Lagu Moves Like Jagger - Maroon 5 feat. Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Moves Like Jagger – Maroon 5 feat. Christina Aguilera
You shoot for the stars
If it feels right
And in for my heart
If you feel like
Can take me away, and make it okay
I swear I'll behave
You wanted control
Sure we waited
I put on a show
Now I make it
You say I'm a kid
My ego is big
I don't give a sh*t
And it goes like this
Take me by the tongue
And I'll know you
Kiss til you're drunk
And I'll show you
You want the moves like jagger
I got the moves like jagger
I got the mooooooves like jagger
I don't even try to control you
Look into my eyes and I'll own you
You with the moves like jagger
I got the moves like jagger
I got the mooooooves like jagger
Baby it's hard
And it feel like you're broken in scar
Nothing feels right
But when you're with me
I make you believe
That I've got the key
So get in the car
We can ride it
Wherever you want
Get inside it
And you want to stir
But I'm shifting gears
I'll take it from here
And it goes like this
Take me by the tongue
And I'll know you
Kiss til you're drunk
And I'll show you
