Lirik Lagu Simple I Love You – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Simple I Love You – Mocca

I don't have many words that I can say to you

I don't have lots of things that I can give to you

But I promise you one thing

I'll always be with you

Walking hand in hand

I'm always by your side

And I want you to know

You're not my number one

As a matter of fact

You are my only one

And I promise you one thing

I'll always be with you

Walking hand in hand

I'm always by your side

A simple I love you

That's all I want to say

A simple I love you

That's how I feel for you

A simple I love you

That's all I have to say

A simple I love you

A simple love from me

I don't have many words that I can say to you

I don't have lots of things that I can give to you

But I promise you one thing

I'll always be with you

Walking hand in hand

I'm always by your side

A simple I love you

That's all I want to say

A simple I love you

That's how I feel for you

A simple I love you

That's all I have to say

A simple I love you

A simple love from me

Credits

Artis: Mocca

Album: Day by Day

Dirilis: 2020

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Pop

Penulis: Riko Prayitno