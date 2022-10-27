Lirik Lagu Simple I Love You – Mocca dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Simple I Love You – Mocca
I don't have many words that I can say to you
I don't have lots of things that I can give to you
But I promise you one thing
I'll always be with you
Walking hand in hand
I'm always by your side
And I want you to know
You're not my number one
As a matter of fact
You are my only one
And I promise you one thing
I'll always be with you
Walking hand in hand
I'm always by your side
A simple I love you
That's all I want to say
A simple I love you
That's how I feel for you
A simple I love you
That's all I have to say
A simple I love you
A simple love from me
I don't have many words that I can say to you
I don't have lots of things that I can give to you
But I promise you one thing
I'll always be with you
Walking hand in hand
I'm always by your side
A simple I love you
That's all I want to say
A simple I love you
That's how I feel for you
A simple I love you
That's all I have to say
A simple I love you
A simple love from me
Credits
Artis: Mocca
Album: Day by Day
Dirilis: 2020
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Pop
Penulis: Riko Prayitno
Artikel Pilihan