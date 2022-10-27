Lirik Lagu Just a Feeling - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Just a Feeling – Maroon 5

I watched you cry

Bathed in sunlight

By the bathroom door

You said you wished you did not love me anymore

You left your flowers in the backseat of my car

The things we said and did have left permanent scars

Obsessed depressed at the same time

I can't even walk in a straight line

I've been lying in the dark no sunshine

No sunshine

No sunshine

She cries

This is more than goodbye

When I look into your eyes

You're not even there

It's just a feeling

Just a feeling

Just a feeling that I have

Just a feeling

Just a feeling that I have

Oh yeah

I can't believe that it's over

(Just a feeling)

(Just a feeling that I have)

(Just a feeling)

(Just a feeling that I have)

You've hit your low

You've lost control and you want me back

You may not believe me but I gave you all I have

Oh just confess that you're still mine

I roll around in a bed full of tears and

I'm still lying in the dark no sunshine

No sunshine

No sunshine

She cries this is more than goodbye

When I look into your eyes you're not even there

It's just a feeling

Just a feeling

Just a feeling that I have

Just a feeling

Just a feeling that I have

No I can't believe that it's over now baby

(Just a feeling)

(Just a feeling that I have)

(Just a feeling)

(Just a feeling that I have)

So much to say

It's not the way she does her hair

It's the way she seems to stare right through my eyes

And in my darkest day when she refused to run away

The love she tried so hard to save

It's just a feeling

Just a feeling

Just a feeling that I have

Just a feeling

Just a feeling that I have

It's just a feeling

It's just a feeling

Just a feeling that I have

Just a feeling

Just a feeling that I have