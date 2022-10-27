Lirik Lagu Just a Feeling - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

I watched you cry
Bathed in sunlight
By the bathroom door
You said you wished you did not love me anymore
You left your flowers in the backseat of my car
The things we said and did have left permanent scars
Obsessed depressed at the same time
I can't even walk in a straight line
I've been lying in the dark no sunshine
No sunshine
No sunshine
She cries
This is more than goodbye
When I look into your eyes
You're not even there
It's just a feeling
Just a feeling
Just a feeling that I have
Just a feeling
Just a feeling that I have
Oh yeah
I can't believe that it's over
(Just a feeling)
(Just a feeling that I have)
(Just a feeling)
(Just a feeling that I have)
You've hit your low
You've lost control and you want me back
You may not believe me but I gave you all I have
Oh just confess that you're still mine
I roll around in a bed full of tears and
I'm still lying in the dark no sunshine
No sunshine
No sunshine
She cries this is more than goodbye
When I look into your eyes you're not even there
It's just a feeling
Just a feeling
Just a feeling that I have
Just a feeling
Just a feeling that I have
No I can't believe that it's over now baby
(Just a feeling)
(Just a feeling that I have)
(Just a feeling)
(Just a feeling that I have)
So much to say
It's not the way she does her hair
It's the way she seems to stare right through my eyes
And in my darkest day when she refused to run away
The love she tried so hard to save
It's just a feeling
Just a feeling
Just a feeling that I have
Just a feeling
Just a feeling that I have
It's just a feeling
It's just a feeling
Just a feeling that I have
Just a feeling
Just a feeling that I have
