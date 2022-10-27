Lirik Lagu Out of Goodbye - Maroon 5 feat. Lady A dan Fakta di Baliknya

Out of Goodbye – Maroon 5 feat. Lady A

Tell me actions speak louder

But there's something about her words, that hurt

Closing up and it's so late and

I'm the last one still waiting for ya, to lock the door

On our way home I realize

There's some kind of storm brewing in his eyes

Only veiled by a thin disguise

Now that I've done my time

I need to move on and I need you to try

'Cause we're out of goodbyes

We're out of goodbyes, out of goodbyes

Never asked you to change

But sadly, you don't feel the same, about me

I wonder does your man still shudder when you touch his hand

Like this man

On our way home I realize

There's some kind of storm brewing in his eyes

Only veiled by a thin disguise

Now that I've done my time

I need to move on and I need you to try

'Cause we're out of goodbyes (out of goodbyes)

We're out of goodbyes (out of goodbyes)

We're out of goodbyes (out of goodbyes)

Oh, ooh

Credit

Artis : Maroon 5, Lady A

Penulis Lagu : Jesse Royal Carmichael / Adam Noah Levine / Michael Allen Madden / James B. Valentine

Album : Hands All Over

Label : A&M/Octone

Rilis : 2010

Genre : Pop

