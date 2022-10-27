Lirik Lagu Out of Goodbye - Maroon 5 feat. Lady A dan Fakta di Baliknya

Out of Goodbye – Maroon 5 feat. Lady A
Tell me actions speak louder
But there's something about her words, that hurt
Closing up and it's so late and
I'm the last one still waiting for ya, to lock the door
On our way home I realize
There's some kind of storm brewing in his eyes
Only veiled by a thin disguise
Now that I've done my time
I need to move on and I need you to try
'Cause we're out of goodbyes
We're out of goodbyes, out of goodbyes
Never asked you to change
But sadly, you don't feel the same, about me
I wonder does your man still shudder when you touch his hand
Like this man
On our way home I realize
There's some kind of storm brewing in his eyes
Only veiled by a thin disguise
Now that I've done my time
I need to move on and I need you to try
'Cause we're out of goodbyes (out of goodbyes)
We're out of goodbyes (out of goodbyes)
We're out of goodbyes (out of goodbyes)
Oh, ooh
Credit
Artis : Maroon 5, Lady A
Penulis Lagu : Jesse Royal Carmichael / Adam Noah Levine / Michael Allen Madden / James B. Valentine
Album : Hands All Over
Label : A&M/Octone
Rilis : 2010
Genre : Pop
Fakta di Baliknya
Artikel Pilihan