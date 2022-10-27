Lirik Lagu California - Usher feat. Tyga dan Fakta di Baliknya

California – Usher Ft. Tyga

Yeah, ayy

Ayy, ayy

They done opened Atlanta

I ain't goin' out, though (yeah)

Usher, Usher, Usher

It's been a while now, hope you don't hate me

Ain't been on beast mode, I been in the house down south goin' crazy

Ain't been droppin' pins like I used to

Ain't been on savage like I used to

Not really tryna say it, but I miss you lately (I miss you)

Wish you was on my time, wish you was by my side (my side)

We'd be gettin' lit right now, sippin' D'USSE right now

Babe, can you forgive me? Stuck in the city

But if we wasn't locked down right now, we'd be turnin' up right now

How they doin' it in California?

Wanna change the scene, lemme come and join ya

Stretched out at the Hotel California

Girl, I'm tryna meet, I'ma pull up on ya

How's the view from California?

I'm on my way to come and join ya

Stretched out at the Hotel California

If you're tryna see me, I'ma pull up on ya (yeah)

Ayy, I'ma drop my top and pop the trunk (pop it)

Gotta watch for the paps and PopAlert (pop her)

Sit you in a Rolls-Royce, I got the truck (yuh)

I'm the man of my city, they show me love (show me love)

Let me speed things up and gliss you up (uh)

When you see me with my shawty, don't interrupt (nope)

Palm trees in the back, that's for good luck (yuh)

Laid til' the sunset, you tearin' it up (ha)

Got a question, can I make you mine?

Can I take you courtside to see LeBron?

Can I put you in a condo in the sky?

Can I put your necklace on wintertime?

Man, I got a lot ridin' on my line

And I got a lot of money on my mind (yeah)

Maybe we can go for it, fly you from the south for it

When they open up, I'ma show you how they

How they doin' in California (yeah)

Wanna change the scene, lemme come and join ya

Stretched out at the Hotel California

Girl, I'm tryna meet, I'ma pull up on ya

I'ma pull up

Wish you was on my time, wishin' you were by my side (my side)

We'd be gettin' lit right now, sippin' D'USSE right now

Babe, can you forgive me? I'm in between cities (ooh, yeah)

If we wasn't locked down right now, we'd be lockin' up right now (ayy)

Pull up, yeah, yeah, yeah, pull up

How's the view from California?

Pull up, pull up, yeah, gotta pull up, pull up (gotta let me know)

Pull up, pull up, pull up, I'ma pull up

