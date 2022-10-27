Lirik Lagu Moving Along - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Moving Along - 5 Seconds of Summer
Thinking 'bout you lots lately
Have you been eating breakfast alone like me?
Thinking 'bout you lots lately
Is it bad that I'm hoping that you're broken?
Is it bad that I'm wishing you're still broken?
That you haven't found fish in the ocean
Is it bad? So bad
Is it weird that I'm drunken on my sofa?
Is it weird that I'm naked on my sofa?
All alone, damn, I wish I didn't know ya
Is it weird? So weird
I know I'm the stupid one who ended it
And now I'm the stupid one regretting it
It took me a couple drinks to admit it
I know I'm the stupid one
Thinking 'bout you lots lately
Have you been eating breakfast alone like me?
Thinking 'bout you lots lately
Or are you moving along?
Thinking 'bout you lots lately
Have you been filling empty beds just like me?
Thinking 'bout you lots lately
Or are you moving along?
Is it wrong if I ask you to come over?
Is it wrong if I tell you that I love ya
Even though I'd never do it when I'm sober?
Is it wrong? So wrong
I know I'm the stupid one who ended it
And now I'm the stupid one regretting it
It took me a couple drinks to admit it
I know I'm the stupid one
Thinking 'bout you lots lately
Have you been eating breakfast alone like me?
Thinking 'bout you lots lately
Or are you moving along?
Thinking 'bout you lots lately
Have you been filling empty beds just like me?
Thinking 'bout you lots lately
Or are you moving along?
Scared of moving on, but you're already gone
So if you're moving on, won't you just tell me?
Scared of moving on, but you're already gone
So if you're moving on, won't you just tell me?
(I don't know)
Thinking 'bout you lots lately
Have you been eating breakfast alone like me?
Thinking 'bout you lots lately
Or are you moving along?
Thinking 'bout you lots lately
Have you been filling empty beds just like me?
Thinking 'bout you lots lately
Or are you moving along?
