Lirik Lagu Get Back In My Life - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Get Back In My Life - Maroon 5
You are relentless, I am defenseless
Why did you knock me down tonight
You beat me senseless, I just don't get this
How many times do I have to try
Your whisper so clear, the world disappears
As I fall into the darkness, it's impossible to express
How good it feels, I'm wrapped up, I'm sealed
So tired I'll never be free, all night, don't fight the feeling
Get back in my life, come knock on my door
You're what I'm looking for, I think you should know
You've started a fire, burned me to the floor
Please don't resist anymore, I'll never leave you alone
You reprimand me, you're so demanding
But I've got time, I don't mind at all
You're picture perfect, completely worth it
You've got my back against the wall
Your whisper so clear, the world disappears
As I fall into the darkness, impossible to express
How good it feels, I'm wrapped up, I'm sealed
So tired I'll never be free, all night don't fight the feeling
Get back in my life, come knock on my door
You're what I'm looking for, I think you should know
You've started a fire, burned me to the floor
Please don't resist anymore, I'll never leave you alone
And can you hear me calling, I'm screaming, scratching, crawling
You ignore me cause I'm always coming back to you, coming back to you
And you know how much I miss it, and you know I can't resist it
See your lips and just come running, right on back to you, right on back to you
Get back in my life, come knock on my door
You're what I'm looking for, I think you should know
You started a fire, burned me to the floor
I can't do this anymore, I'll never leave you alone
