Lirik Lagu Get Back In My Life - Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Get Back In My Life - Maroon 5

You are relentless, I am defenseless

Why did you knock me down tonight

You beat me senseless, I just don't get this

How many times do I have to try

Your whisper so clear, the world disappears

As I fall into the darkness, it's impossible to express

How good it feels, I'm wrapped up, I'm sealed

So tired I'll never be free, all night, don't fight the feeling

Get back in my life, come knock on my door

You're what I'm looking for, I think you should know

You've started a fire, burned me to the floor

Please don't resist anymore, I'll never leave you alone

You reprimand me, you're so demanding

But I've got time, I don't mind at all

You're picture perfect, completely worth it

You've got my back against the wall

Your whisper so clear, the world disappears

As I fall into the darkness, impossible to express

How good it feels, I'm wrapped up, I'm sealed

So tired I'll never be free, all night don't fight the feeling

Get back in my life, come knock on my door

You're what I'm looking for, I think you should know

You've started a fire, burned me to the floor

Please don't resist anymore, I'll never leave you alone

And can you hear me calling, I'm screaming, scratching, crawling

You ignore me cause I'm always coming back to you, coming back to you

And you know how much I miss it, and you know I can't resist it

See your lips and just come running, right on back to you, right on back to you

Get back in my life, come knock on my door

You're what I'm looking for, I think you should know

You started a fire, burned me to the floor

I can't do this anymore, I'll never leave you alone

Get back in my life, come knock on my door

You're what I'm looking for, I think you should know

