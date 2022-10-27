Lirik Lagu Ocean Avenue – Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ocean Avenue – Yellowcard
There's a place of Ocean Avenue
Where I used to sit and talk with you
We were both 16 and it felt so right
Sleepin' all day stayin' up all night
Stayin' up all night
There's a place on the corner of Cherry Street
We would walk on the beach in our bare feet
We were both 18 and it felt so right
Sleepin' all day stayin' up all night
Stayin' up all night
If I could find you now things would get better
We could leave this town and run forever
Let your waves crash down on me and take me away
There's a piece of you that's here with me
It's everywhere I go it's everything I see
When I sleep I dream and it gets me by
I can make believe that you're here tonight
That you're here tonight
If I could find you now things would get better
We could leave this town and run forever
I know somewhere somehow we'll be together
Let your waves crash down on me and take me away
I remember the look in your eyes
When you told me that this was goodbye
You were beggin' me not tonight not here not now
We're lookin' up at the same night sky
Keep pretending the sun will not rise
We'll be together for one more night somewhere somehow
If I could find you now things would get better
We could leave this town and run forever
I know somewhere somehow we'll be together
Let your waves crash down on me and take me away
