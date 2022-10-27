Lirik Lagu Ocean Avenue – Yellowcard dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ocean Avenue – Yellowcard

There's a place of Ocean Avenue

Where I used to sit and talk with you

We were both 16 and it felt so right

Sleepin' all day stayin' up all night

Stayin' up all night

There's a place on the corner of Cherry Street

We would walk on the beach in our bare feet

We were both 18 and it felt so right

Sleepin' all day stayin' up all night

Stayin' up all night

If I could find you now things would get better

We could leave this town and run forever

Let your waves crash down on me and take me away

There's a piece of you that's here with me

It's everywhere I go it's everything I see

When I sleep I dream and it gets me by

I can make believe that you're here tonight

That you're here tonight

If I could find you now things would get better

We could leave this town and run forever

I know somewhere somehow we'll be together

Let your waves crash down on me and take me away

I remember the look in your eyes

When you told me that this was goodbye

You were beggin' me not tonight not here not now

We're lookin' up at the same night sky

Keep pretending the sun will not rise

We'll be together for one more night somewhere somehow

If I could find you now things would get better

We could leave this town and run forever

I know somewhere somehow we'll be together

Let your waves crash down on me and take me away