Lirik Lagu Bad Idea – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Bad Idea – Ariana Grande
I've been outta sight
I've been worried 'bout you lately
Runnin' outta time
Wishin' you would come and save me
'Cause I don't wanna roll with it (Yeah, yeah)
Tryna get control of it (Yeah, yeah)
Why can't I let go of it? (Yeah, yeah, mmm)
Gotta find somebody quickly (Mmm, yeah)
I got a bad idea
How 'bout we take a little bit of time away?
I got a bad idea
Forget about it, yeah, forget about him, yeah
Forget about me (Ari-Chan)
I got a bad idea (Uh-huh)
Yeah, I'ma call you over here to numb the pain (Ari-Chan)
I got a bad idea (Uh-huh)
Forget about it, yeah, forget about him, yeah
Forget about me
Yeah, I know we shouldn't, baby, but we will (You know we will)
Need somebody, gimme something I can feel (Yeah)
But, boy, don't trip (Don't trip), you know this isn't real
You should know I'm temporary
'Cause I don't wanna roll with it (Yeah, yeah)
Tryna get control of it (Yeah, yeah)
Why can't I let go of it? (Yeah, yeah, mmm)
Gotta find somebody quickly, yeah
I got a bad idea
How 'bout we take a little bit of time away?
I got a bad idea
Forget about it, yeah, forget about him, yeah
Forget about me (Ari-Chan)
I got a bad idea (Uh-huh)
Yeah, I'ma call you over here to numb the pain (Ari-Chan)
I got a bad idea (Uh-huh)
Forget about it, yeah, forget about him, yeah
Forget about me
Gotta get control of it
Why can't I let go of it? (Ooh)
Wishin' you would come and save me
Yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah, yeah
I got a bad idea (Uh-huh)
How 'bout we take a little bit of time away? (Ari-Chan)
I got a bad idea (Oh yeah, yeah, uh-huh)
Forget about it, yeah, forget about him, yeah
Forget about me (Ari-Chan)
I got a bad idea (A bad idea, uh-huh)
Yeah, I'ma call you over here to numb the pain (Ari-Chan)
I got a bad idea (A bad idea, uh-huh)
Forget about it, yeah, forget about him, yeah
Forget about me (Ari-Chan)
Yeah (Uh-huh)
Forget about it, yeah, forget about him, yeah
Forget about me (Ari-Chan)
(Uh-huh)
Forget about it, yeah, forget about him, yeah
Forget about me
