Lirik Lagu Hellraiser - Ozzy Osbourne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hellraiser - Ozzy Osbourne

I'm living on an endless road

Around the world for rock 'n' roll

Sometimes, it feels so tough

But I still ain't had enough

I keep saying that it's getting too much

But I know I'm a liar

Feeling alright in the noise and the light

But that's what lights my fire

Hellraiser, in the thunder and heat

Hellraiser, rock you back in your seat

Hellraiser, and I'll make it come true

Hellraiser, I'll put a spell on you

Walking out on another stage

Another town, another place

Sometimes, I don't feel right

Nerves wound up too damn tight

People keep telling me it's bad for my health

But kicking back don't make it

Out of control, I play the ultimate role

But that's what lights my fire

Hellraiser, in the thunder and heat

Hellraiser, rock you back in your seat

Hellraiser, and I'll make it come true

Hellraiser, I'll put a spell on you

I'm living on an endless road

Around the world for rock 'n' roll

Sometimes, it feels so tough

But I still ain't had enough

Feeling alright in the noise and the light

But that's what lights my fire