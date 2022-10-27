Lirik Lagu Hellraiser - Ozzy Osbourne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 27 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB
Musisi Ozzy Osbourne.
Musisi Ozzy Osbourne. /Instagram @ozzyosbourne

Hellraiser - Ozzy Osbourne

I'm living on an endless road
Around the world for rock 'n' roll
Sometimes, it feels so tough
But I still ain't had enough

I keep saying that it's getting too much
But I know I'm a liar
Feeling alright in the noise and the light
But that's what lights my fire

Hellraiser, in the thunder and heat
Hellraiser, rock you back in your seat
Hellraiser, and I'll make it come true
Hellraiser, I'll put a spell on you

Walking out on another stage
Another town, another place
Sometimes, I don't feel right
Nerves wound up too damn tight

People keep telling me it's bad for my health
But kicking back don't make it
Out of control, I play the ultimate role
But that's what lights my fire

Hellraiser, in the thunder and heat
Hellraiser, rock you back in your seat
Hellraiser, and I'll make it come true
Hellraiser, I'll put a spell on you

I'm living on an endless road
Around the world for rock 'n' roll
Sometimes, it feels so tough
But I still ain't had enough

Feeling alright in the noise and the light
But that's what lights my fire

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

