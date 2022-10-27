Lirik Lagu Closer - The Chainsmoker ft Halsey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Closer
Hey, I was doing just fine before I met you
I drink too much and that's an issue, but I'm okay
Hey, you tell your friends it was nice to meet them
But I hope I never see them again
I know it breaks your heart
Moved to the city in a broke-down car, and
Four years, no calls
Now you're looking pretty in a hotel bar
And I, I, I, I, I can't stop
No, I, I, I, I, I can't stop
So, baby, pull me closer
In the back seat of your Rover
That I know you can't afford
Bite that tattoo on your shoulder
Pull the sheets right off the corner
Of that mattress that you stole
From your roommate back in Boulder
We ain't ever getting older
We ain't ever getting older
We ain't ever getting older
You look as good as the day I met you
I forget just why I left you, I was insane
Stay and play that Blink-182 song
That we beat to death in Tucson, okay
I know it breaks your heart
Moved to the city in a broke-down car, and
Four years, no call
Now I'm looking pretty in a hotel bar
And I, I, I, I, I can't stop
No, I, I, I, I, I can't stop
