Lirik Lagu Closer - The Chainsmoker ft Halsey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Closer

Hey, I was doing just fine before I met you

I drink too much and that's an issue, but I'm okay

Hey, you tell your friends it was nice to meet them

But I hope I never see them again

I know it breaks your heart

Moved to the city in a broke-down car, and

Four years, no calls

Now you're looking pretty in a hotel bar

And I, I, I, I, I can't stop

No, I, I, I, I, I can't stop

So, baby, pull me closer

In the back seat of your Rover

That I know you can't afford

Bite that tattoo on your shoulder

Pull the sheets right off the corner

Of that mattress that you stole

From your roommate back in Boulder

We ain't ever getting older

We ain't ever getting older

We ain't ever getting older

You look as good as the day I met you

I forget just why I left you, I was insane

Stay and play that Blink-182 song

That we beat to death in Tucson, okay

I know it breaks your heart

Moved to the city in a broke-down car, and

Four years, no call

Now I'm looking pretty in a hotel bar

And I, I, I, I, I can't stop

No, I, I, I, I, I can't stop