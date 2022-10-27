Lirik The In Between – In This Moment dan Fakta di Baliknya  

The In Between – In This Moment

My mother said that I was holy

My father said that I would burn

My mother said I was an angel

My father said that I would turn

So I believed these words and I turned on myself

'Cause maybe he's right, maybe I'm worthless

Or maybe he's wrong and my mother was right

I got a killer in me to give me purpose

Oh, I can feel a holy war

I can feel a holy war within

No, I can't take a holy war

No, I can't take a holy war again

Is this what you wanted?

I'm gonna bring a little hell

I'm gonna bring a little heaven

You just keep wanting more

With your blood and your wh-re

I'm gonna bring a little hell

I'm gonna bring a little heaven

It's a beautiful tragedy

You wanna be sick like me

'Cause I can bring a little hell

I was told that I was nothing

Yet I was told that I was so pure

And I was told that I was dirty

Yet I was told I was the cure

I ask myself, am I God or sh-t?

Am I the high, the low? I'm f-cking worth it

And I ask myself, am I love or hate?

You are the reason I have and why I can't quit

Oh, I can feel a holy war

I can feel a holy war within

No, I can't take a holy war

No, I can't take a holy war again

Is this what you wanted?

I'm gonna bring a little hell

I'm gonna bring a little heaven

You just keep wanting more

With your blood and your wh-re

I'm gonna bring a little hell

I'm gonna bring a little heaven

It's a beautiful tragedy

You wanna be sick like me

'Cause I can bring a little hell