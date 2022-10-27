Lirik The In Between – In This Moment dan Fakta di Baliknya  

The In Between – In This Moment
My mother said that I was holy
My father said that I would burn
My mother said I was an angel
My father said that I would turn
So I believed these words and I turned on myself
'Cause maybe he's right, maybe I'm worthless
Or maybe he's wrong and my mother was right
I got a killer in me to give me purpose
Oh, I can feel a holy war
I can feel a holy war within
No, I can't take a holy war
No, I can't take a holy war again
Is this what you wanted?
I'm gonna bring a little hell
I'm gonna bring a little heaven
You just keep wanting more
With your blood and your wh-re
I'm gonna bring a little hell
I'm gonna bring a little heaven
It's a beautiful tragedy
You wanna be sick like me
'Cause I can bring a little hell
I was told that I was nothing
Yet I was told that I was so pure
And I was told that I was dirty
Yet I was told I was the cure
I ask myself, am I God or sh-t?
Am I the high, the low? I'm f-cking worth it
And I ask myself, am I love or hate?
You are the reason I have and why I can't quit
Oh, I can feel a holy war
I can feel a holy war within
No, I can't take a holy war
No, I can't take a holy war again
Is this what you wanted?
I'm gonna bring a little hell
I'm gonna bring a little heaven
You just keep wanting more
With your blood and your wh-re
I'm gonna bring a little hell
I'm gonna bring a little heaven
It's a beautiful tragedy
You wanna be sick like me
'Cause I can bring a little hell
Artikel Pilihan