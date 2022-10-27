Lirik Lagu Don’t Let Me Down - The Chainsmokers feat Daya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Don’t Let Me Down

Don't let me down

Don't let me down

Crashing, hit a wall

Right now I need a miracle

Hurry up now, I need a miracle

Stranded, reaching out

I call your name, but you're not around

I say your name, but you're not around

I need you, I need you, I need you right now

Yeah, I need you right now

So don't let me, don't let me, don't let me down

I think I'm losing my mind now

It's in my head, darling, I hope

That you'll be here, when I need you the most

So don't let me, don't let me, don't let me down

D-don't let me down

Don't let me down

Don't let me down, don't let me down, down, down

Don't let me down

Running out of time

I really thought you were on my side

But now there's nobody by my side

I need you, I need you, I need you right now

Yeah, I need you right now

So don't let me, don't let me, don't let me down

I think I'm losing my mind now

It's in my head, darling, I hope

That you'll be here, when I need you the most

So don't let me, don't let me, don't let me down

D-don't let me down

Don't let me down