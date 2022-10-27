Lirik Lagu Don’t Let Me Down - The Chainsmokers feat Daya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Don’t Let Me Down
Don't let me down
Don't let me down
Crashing, hit a wall
Right now I need a miracle
Hurry up now, I need a miracle
Stranded, reaching out
I call your name, but you're not around
I say your name, but you're not around
I need you, I need you, I need you right now
Yeah, I need you right now
So don't let me, don't let me, don't let me down
I think I'm losing my mind now
It's in my head, darling, I hope
That you'll be here, when I need you the most
So don't let me, don't let me, don't let me down
D-don't let me down
Don't let me down
Don't let me down, don't let me down, down, down
Don't let me down
Running out of time
I really thought you were on my side
But now there's nobody by my side
I need you, I need you, I need you right now
Yeah, I need you right now
So don't let me, don't let me, don't let me down
I think I'm losing my mind now
It's in my head, darling, I hope
That you'll be here, when I need you the most
So don't let me, don't let me, don't let me down
D-don't let me down
Don't let me down
Artikel Pilihan