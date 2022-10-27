Lirik Lagu Roses - The Chainsmokers feat Rozes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Roses
Take it slow, but it's not typical
He already knows that my love is fire
His heart was a stone, but then his hands roam
I turned him to gold and it took him higher
Oh, I'll be your daydream, I'll wear your favorite things
We could be beautiful
Get drunk on the good life, I'll take you to paradise
Say you'll never let me go
Deep in my bones, I can feel you
Take me back to a time only we knew
Hideaway
We could waste the night with an old film
Smoke a little weed on the couch in the back room
Hideaway
Say you'll never let me go
Say you'll never let me go
Ah, ah, ah
Ah, ah, ah
Ah, ah, ah
Say you'll never let me go
Say you'll never let me go
Say you'll never let me go
Say you'll never let me go
Deep in my bones, I can feel you
Take me back to a time only we knew
Hideaway
We could waste the night with an old film
Smoke a little weed on the couch in the back room
Hideaway
Say you'll never let me go
Say you'll never let me go
Ah, ah, ah
Ah, ah, ah
Ah, ah, ah
Say you'll never let me go
Say you'll never let me go
Say you'll never let me go
Credit
Artis: The Chainsmokers ft Rozes
Artikel Pilihan