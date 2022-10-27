Lirik Lagu Roses - The Chainsmokers feat Rozes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Roses

Take it slow, but it's not typical

He already knows that my love is fire

His heart was a stone, but then his hands roam

I turned him to gold and it took him higher

Oh, I'll be your daydream, I'll wear your favorite things

We could be beautiful

Get drunk on the good life, I'll take you to paradise

Say you'll never let me go

Deep in my bones, I can feel you

Take me back to a time only we knew

Hideaway

We could waste the night with an old film

Smoke a little weed on the couch in the back room

Hideaway

Say you'll never let me go

Say you'll never let me go

Ah, ah, ah

Ah, ah, ah

Ah, ah, ah

Say you'll never let me go

Say you'll never let me go

Say you'll never let me go

Say you'll never let me go

Deep in my bones, I can feel you

Take me back to a time only we knew

Hideaway

We could waste the night with an old film

Smoke a little weed on the couch in the back room

Hideaway

Say you'll never let me go

Say you'll never let me go

Ah, ah, ah

Ah, ah, ah

Ah, ah, ah

Say you'll never let me go

Say you'll never let me go

Say you'll never let me go

Credit

Artis: The Chainsmokers ft Rozes