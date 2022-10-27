Lirik Lagu Black Wedding – In This Moment dan Fakta di Baliknya

Black Wedding – In his Moment

Priest are you there?

Can you hear my voice?

Do you hear my prayers?

Are you out there?

Forgive me priest

For I have sinned (I know not what I do)

Mother I am here, I can hear your song

I can feel your fear, he's done you wrong

Temptation fed, his own desires

In the ring of fire (in the ring of fire)

Tonight

I would've loved you for a thousand years

I would've died for you

I would've sacrificed it all my dear

I would've bled for you

'Til death do us part

You were unholy right from the start

It's a nice night for a black wedding

Yeah it's a nice night for a black wedding

I heard your cry and I just knew

I never meant to forsake you

Mother there's no reason to repent

(You know not what you do)

I heard the bells and I just knew

An angel once, now a ghost of you

Deliver me from my own desires

From my ring of fire (the ring of fire)

Tonight

I would've loved you for a thousand years

I would've died for you

I would've sacrificed it all my dear

I would've bled for you

'Til death do us part

You were unholy right from the start

It's a nice night for a black wedding

Yeah, it's a nice night for a black wedding

Nice night for a black wedding

Nice night for a black wedding

Nice night for a black wedding

Nice night for a black wedding

Nice night for a black wedding

Come on!

I would've loved you for a thousand years

I would've died for you

I would've sacrificed it all my dear

I would've bled for you

'Til death do us part

You were unholy right from the start

It's a nice night for a black wedding

Yeah it's a nice night for a black wedding

Nice night for a black wedding

Nice night for a black wedding

Nice night for a black wedding

Nice night for a black wedding