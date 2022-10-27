Lirik Lagu Black Wedding – In This Moment dan Fakta di Baliknya

Black Wedding – In his Moment
Priest are you there?
Can you hear my voice?
Do you hear my prayers?
Are you out there?
Forgive me priest
For I have sinned (I know not what I do)
Mother I am here, I can hear your song
I can feel your fear, he's done you wrong
Temptation fed, his own desires
In the ring of fire (in the ring of fire)
Tonight
I would've loved you for a thousand years
I would've died for you
I would've sacrificed it all my dear
I would've bled for you
'Til death do us part
You were unholy right from the start
It's a nice night for a black wedding
Yeah it's a nice night for a black wedding
I heard your cry and I just knew
I never meant to forsake you
Mother there's no reason to repent
(You know not what you do)
I heard the bells and I just knew
An angel once, now a ghost of you
Deliver me from my own desires
From my ring of fire (the ring of fire)
Tonight
I would've loved you for a thousand years
I would've died for you
I would've sacrificed it all my dear
I would've bled for you
'Til death do us part
You were unholy right from the start
It's a nice night for a black wedding
Yeah, it's a nice night for a black wedding
Nice night for a black wedding
Nice night for a black wedding
Nice night for a black wedding
Nice night for a black wedding
Nice night for a black wedding
Come on!
I would've loved you for a thousand years
I would've died for you
I would've sacrificed it all my dear
I would've bled for you
'Til death do us part
You were unholy right from the start
It's a nice night for a black wedding
Yeah it's a nice night for a black wedding
Nice night for a black wedding
Nice night for a black wedding
Nice night for a black wedding
Nice night for a black wedding
